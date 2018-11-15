NetApp Delivers on Its Vision to Support Every Cloud, Everywhere

NetApp

NetApp, the data authority for hybrid cloud, recently announced new solutions to enable customers to deliver data-driven business outcomes for applications across hybrid cloud and multicloud environments, including NetApp® Cloud Insights, Azure NetApp Files, Cloud Volumes Service, Cloud Volumes ONTAP®, NetApp HCI, SaaS Backup for Microsoft Office 365, and NetApp Data Availability Services.

These new data products and services bring to life NetApp’s vision to empower customers to innovate in the cloud, in any form, to improve business outcomes in the face of a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Cloud reliance is now essential for taking advantage of data across the organization to make better business decisions, improve customer experiences, and leverage the Internet of Things to offer new services and develop new business models. However, success in the cloud depends on integrating, protecting, and optimizing data stored in any cloud environment.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that every time we create a product or service at NetApp, we always first ask ourselves what it will be able to do in the cloud,” said Anthony Lye, SVP and GM, cloud data services, NetApp. “For our customers, the competitive demand to transform into a cloud-first organization is now a given — but achieving significant business impact as a result is not. Our vision is to inspire data-driven innovation with the cloud.”

Inspire Innovation with the Cloud

NetApp Cloud Insights is a SaaS-based tool that provides monitoring and cost optimization for dynamic, hybrid-cloud-based infrastructures. Cloud Insights is specifically designed to monitor modern cloud architectures such as Kubernetes and micro-services.

NetApp Cloud Insights:

Monitor and prevent up to 80 percent of cloud-infrastructure issues from ever impacting end users.

Reduce mean time to resolution by up to 90 percent.

Reduce cloud infrastructure costs by an average of 33 percent.

Azure NetApp Files is an Azure file-service powered by NetApp’s ONTAP technology that delivers enterprise-grade storage and data management for enabling file-based enterprise workloads to be moved and deployed in Microsoft Azure.

Azure NetApp Files:

Seamlessly manages application data from within the Azure environment to bring more applications to the cloud. Limited preview will expand to US East and US West 2 Azure data-center regions, allowing for more customers to participate in the limited preview.

Seamless integration with Azure means an intuitive Azure experience, and zero learning curve for storage admins to get started with enterprise-grade file-services in minutes.

The only high-performance data service that is optimized for rich, business-critical datasets offers automated resource deployment through REST APIs and CLI access.

NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, offering data control, cost efficiency, and business continuity, is the ultimate cloud storage service for today’s growing enterprise.

NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP:

Whether customers choose Azure or AWS to run their mission-critical applications in the cloud, with Cloud Volumes ONTAP they can benefit from built-in high-availability failover functionality.

Satisfy regulatory and self-regulatory policies within an organization and protect data against malicious attacks, such as ransomware or cryptoviral extortion, with SnapLock® Enterprise support.

Optimize the location of data by autotiering on-premises data to cloud with the new NetApp Cloud Tiering Service.

New hybrid cloud certifications, including two new certifications for Hybrid Cloud Administrator and Hybrid Cloud Architect and the first Expert-level certification for NetApp, address industry demand for hybrid cloud professionals.

Hybrid Cloud Certifications require:

NetApp Certified Hybrid Cloud Administrator (NS0-300) exam

Plus one of the following cloud provider certifications: Microsoft: Architecting MS Azure Solution Google: Google Cloud Certified Professional Amazon: AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Cloud Architect



Build Clouds to Accelerate New Services

NetApp HCI offers a new hybrid cloud infrastructure architecture that enables the true business value of hyperconvergence by making it meet enterprise requirements.

NetApp HCI with SolidFire® Element® software:

Delivers seamless integration between public and private cloud, now supporting SnapMirror® to Cloud Volumes ONTAP.

New options in the NetApp HCI portfolio include H410C and H610C compute nodes. With the GPU-based H610C compute node, customers can accelerate VDI environments and confidently consolidate multiple workloads without bottlenecks, thanks to the unique workload protection capabilities of NetApp HCI.

The ability to mix and match compute nodes with independent scaling of compute and storage gives users the flexibility and scale to consolidate private cloud, container services, VDI, and enterprise applications without silos.

Safeguard the Business with Modern IT Architecture for the Hybrid Cloud

SaaS Backup offers backup and restore for Microsoft Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business data to secondary locations in the cloud or on the premises.

SaaS Backup for Office 365:

Service providers can now offer SaaS Backup for Office 365 hosted in their own data centers. This offers customers additional choices for where they want their data to be stored and who they decide on to provide the service to them. It also further affirms NetApp’s commitment to supporting a rich multicloud ecosystem.

Safeguard business continuity with backup, find, and recover for email, calendars, contacts, tasks, site collections, sites, lists, and file data.

Ensure compliance with government regulations with GDPR-ready SaaS backup service, with support for EXO, OD4B, SPO, Groups, and Shared Mailboxes.

NetApp Data Availability Services is designed to reduce the cost and complexity of data backup by backing data up to the cloud and allowing reuse of the copy in the cloud.Designed from the ground up with simplicity as a key functional attribute, the cloud-native NetApp Data Availability Services is a next-generation backup and data management service offering.

