The New and Improved All-Rounder: Huawei Launches New Huawei P Smart 2019, Offering a Larger Screen and AI Dual Camera

Huawei today announced HUAWEI P smart 2019 for pre order until 8 January 2019 and to in the market on 9 January. The phone offers a high-quality user experience, which is renowned for the Huawei P Smart series with high-performance artificial intelligence front and rear cameras, the HUAWEI Dewdrop widescreen, and the more powerful octa-core chipset Kirin 710

The HUAWEI P smart was launched in 2017. A midmarket device targeting young consumers who were looking for an affordable, high quality user experience, the inaugural device delivered an excellent experience in a bold design. The latest HUAWEI P smart 2019 improves upon every aspect of its predecessor, incorporating some of the latest technologies and designs to deliver a more sophisticated experience that caters to the dynamic needs of today’s consumers.

Flagship Display Design

Comparing the HUAWEI P smart 2019 with its predecessors, consumers will immediately recognize the more expansive viewing area made possible by the 6.21-inch 19.5:9 HUAWEI Dewdrop Display. Besides a physically larger screen, the new Huawei smartphone replaces the upper bezel with an unobtrusive pearl-shaped notch that houses the front camera, and completely removes the lower bezel. Furthermore, the 415ppi high pixel density of the panel affords a higher FHD+ (2340x1080) resolution, which combined with the support for 85 percent of the NTSC color gamut, makes for a truly compelling viewing experience. Given how consumers are spending more and more time with their smartphones, HUAWEI P smart 2019 includes a new TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort Mode, which effectively filters high-energy blue lights to alleviate user eye fatigue during extended sessions.

Look Natural Effortlessly

Alongside a more premium display, the HUAWEI P smart 2019 is equipped with improved front and rear cameras. At the front, embedded in the dewdrop notch is a 16MP wide-aperture (f/2.0) selfie camera. As well as more powerful camera hardware, the selfie camera of HUAWEI P smart 2019 supports new AI and AR capabilities, and quality-of-life features such as gesture control. Portrait Mode lets users easily apply beautifying effects in the virtual viewfinder, a great way to touch-up selfies after-the-fact. The front camera also recognizes and optimizes eight categories of common selfie backgrounds, so users can snap freely and still produce socials-worthy selfies.

Powerful AI Dual Camera

As the industry leader in smartphone photography, Huawei is known for equipping powerful cameras in devices across its product portfolio. The AI Dual Camera is comprised of a 13MP main camera and 2MP secondary camera. The high resolution primary camera is equipped with a 5p f/1.8 wide-aperture lens with a virtual aperture range of f/0.95-16, while the secondary camera collects depth information for accurate depth segmentation and creating authentic bokeh effects. Combined, the camera system can produce studio-quality portraits. AI operates in the background to intelligently recognize over 500 scenes and provide real-time optimizations, bridging the skill gap between a photography amateur and a professional. Furthermore, the HUAWEI AI Image Stabilization works in concert with the wide-aperture lens to produce bright, detailed, low-noise nighttime photos without the need for a tripod.

Optimized Performance for Everyday Use

HUAWEI P smart 2019 is equipped with the new Kirin 710 Chipset. Manufactured with the 12nm process technology, the new octa-core chipset features a CPU clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. Kirin 710 ensures a smooth, natural system response, immersive gaming performance and excellent power efficiency. The independent image signal processor (ISP) and digital signal processor (DSP) in the chipset accelerate all photography optimizations and further enhances the quality of output.

EMUI 9.0 comes standard on the HUAWEI P smart 2019. The latest Huawei custom AndroidTM 9 Pie-based operating system optimizes process allocation to improve CPU core utilization across the board. GPU Turbo 2.0, the latest iteration of Huawei’s AI-powered graphics processing solution, doubles the GPU power efficiency while granting up to 30 percent better GPU performance on HUAWEI P smart 2019. This capability enables HUAWEI P smart 2019 to deliver a stable, high-framerate experience across all mobile entertainment scenarios.

In addition, the 3400mAh battery provides all-day battery life for everyday users. The battery supports up to 10 hours of internet browsing on 4G networks, up to 18 hours of continuous video playback, and up to a groundbreaking 96 hours of continuous music playback[1]. Additionally, the smart battery management system applies several measures to further extend the battery life, including suspending minimized apps to significantly prolong battery life of the device on idle.

HUAWEI P smart 2019 also introduces an innovative Extendable Read-Only File System (EROFS) to achieve greater disk performance and speed. The file system is extendable with file compression features to enable users make the most out of their device storage.

Beauty that Belies Ruggedness

Launching in two colorways, Midnight Black and Aurora Blue, the HUAWEI P smart 2019 is beautifully ergonomic. The price of 749 SR during the pre-booking and then available on the market on January 9 at a price of 799 Saudi riyals. The 3D curved unibody design comes with a glossy, ceramic-like back that gives the smartphone a premium look and feel. Because smartphones have become such an integral part of the modern lifestyle, a daily driver must be built to weather wear and tear from frequent use. As a result, Huawei has engineered the HUAWEI P smart 2019 to be extremely durable. The various components of the device have been rigorously tested in Huawei’s testing facilities. For instance, the both the power button and fingerprint sensor can withstand 200,000 triggers and remain in good condition.