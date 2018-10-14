New Home for Air India Express at Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal 1

The transition from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 for the arrivals occurred on September 30.

Follow > Disable alert for Air India Express Follow >

Air India Express flights, wholly subsidiary of Air India, arriving to and from the UAE capital are now arriving and departing from Terminal 1 at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). Originally the airline departed from Terminal 1, and arrived to Terminal 2.

The transition from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 for the arrivals occurred on September 30 and is in line with Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to ensuring quality service and a seamless passenger experience.

The Indian subcontinent remains one of the most popular destinations for travellers departing from AUH, reflecting the close cultural and economic ties between the UAE and India. The Indian flag carrier operates seven daily flights between Abu Dhabi and six destinations in India, including New Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Mangalore, Trivandrum and Calicut.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Operations Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “At Abu Dhabi Airports we are committed to enriching passenger experiences and providing world class services. As one of our closest partners, we are pleased to announce Air India Express’ relocation to Terminal 1 and look forward to ensuring its guests enjoy a convenient and entertaining travel experience through Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

P.A. Umadevi, Airport Manager for Air India & Air India Express operations, said: “Air India Express is pleased to announce the transition of its arriving flights to Terminal 1 at Abu Dhabi International Airport, which reflects our commitment to providing exceptional services to our passengers. The level of services offered to us by Abu Dhabi Airports helps us ensure our customers satisfaction and meet the rising demand in the Abu Dhabi market.”

Air India is the nation’s flag carrier airline and one of the most extensive flight service providers across India. With its young fleet of 118 aircraft, Air India serves more than 90 destinations in 28 countries across four continents.