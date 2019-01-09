Noon is connecting people to a larger variety of products, improved services, and start-to-end customer care. Through its bespoke platform, noon is creating an online shopping destination that’s inspired by our customers.
A fresh brand where it champions innovation, and are constantly on the lookout for ways to refine its online experience!
New Launch: Noon Bazaar Brings Incredible Value to Shoppers
Online shoppers can now shop for a specially curated, private label selection of products with great value and quality on noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace.
noon bazaar, available on both noon’s website and app, is a unique concept that offers customers all the benefits of online shopping coupled with wildly competitive pricing on a wide assortment of quality products – with the majority of items priced at less than 99 AED.
As the historic name suggests, noon’s bazaar features a range of product categories from Beauty and Health, Fashion, and Home and Kitchen, to Electronics and Mobile. noon bazaar is also backed by noon’s promise of a personalised and rewarding shopping experience, and attentive after-sales services.
Product assortment highlights include cotton towel sets for 25 AED, ceramic hair straighteners for 19.95 AED, 2-in-1 blenders for 40 AED, roti makers for 85 AED, rice cookers for 35 AED, 7-piece cookware sets for 32.25 AED, coffee makers for 25 AED, and pack of 3 t-shirts for 45 AED.
noon promises a three-month warranty on all bazaar products as well as all of noon’s shopping perks including: noon now delivery for fast shipping, safe online or cash-on-delivery payments, and hassle-free returns.
bazaar is currently available in the United Arab Emirates and will launch in Saudi Arabia by the end of January 2019.
As a customer-focused, Arabic-first e-commerce platform, noon has grown to become a household name for online shopping in the region; meeting the expectations of customers and retailers.
