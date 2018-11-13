The New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Sedan Combines Emotion and Intelligence

its 2019 edition, this new and remarkable vehicle offers state of the art intelligent drive, enhanced comfort settings and upgraded exterior and interior design.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan debuted in Oman this week during an exclusive event hosted for members of the press. In its 2019 edition, this new and remarkable vehicle offers state of the art intelligent drive, enhanced comfort settings and upgraded exterior and interior design.

The exterior: headlamps with new interior design

The new appearance of the C-Class is defined in particular by its front exterior and the design of the headlamps and tail lights.

On the new version, the AMG-Line features the diamond radiator grille as standard. The front bumpers have been redesigned for all lines. These new designs render the EXCLUSIVE exterior even more expressive and lend the AVANTGARDE exterior a more dynamic character. The front bumper features either a chrome-plated trim strip (in combination with AVANTGARDE exterior) or a three-part chrome trim strip (EXCLUSIVE exterior). In conjunction with the AMG Line Exterior the vehicle sports an AMG front apron with a new geometry and at the rear the insert in diffuser look comes in a new design. The rear bumper on the Sedan has a new lower section; geometry, trim and tailpipe trim vary according to the selected equipment and engine variant.

The design of the front and rear lamps is defined by clear-lined contours. Exquisitely crafted details add highlights and underscore the modern character. The C-Class comes with LED High Performance headlamps featuring a particularly purist interior design. For the first time in this model series, MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with ULTRA RANGE high beam are additionally available (see below for details).

The colour spectrum has been broadened by the addition of Mojave silver metallic and emerald green metallic.

Interior design: exquisite fine-tuning

The sporty interior exudes class, featuring flowing forms in a new interpretation of modern luxury.

The centre console is characterised by an elegant flowing trim. This is available in open-pore brown walnut or open pore anthracite oak. The 3D real wood veneer in the centre console combines a hand-crafted character with a modern feel. Magma grey/black are new interiors, plus saddle brown for the AMG Line Interior.

The KEYLESS-GO starting function is standard. The start/stop button comes in a new turbine-look design. The vehicle key also features a new design. Customers have a choice between three variants here: black with high-gloss chrome surround, white with chrome surround or high-gloss white with matt chrome surround.

The Multicontour Seat package is new. With this package, the side bolsters and lumbar support can be individually adjusted by means of an electrically driven pneumatic pump. A massage effect in the lumbar area is provided by air chambers which are inflated and deflated in a pulsing or wave-like motion when the function is activated. The seat's pneumatic functions are operated via the multimedia system.

The display concept: fully digital instrument display available as an option

The C-Class adopts the display concept of the current S-Class, with an optional fully digital instrument display offering the three different display styles "Classic", "Sport" and "Progressive".

The screen options at a glance:

Instrument cluster: The basic model features a classic two-tube instrument cluster. Between the tubes there is a 5.5-inch colour display (resolution: 383 x 600 pixels). The display style here is "Classic".

The fully digital instrument display is available as an option. The screen has a 12.3-inch diagonal and offers high resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels. The cutting-edge screen design offers the three very different display styles "Classic", "Sport" and "Progressive". The styles can be switched quickly according to personal tastes or to suit the selected interior. Alongside certain menu items such as trip data or consumption figures, the driver can now additionally view the navigation display data or the ECO display in the instrument cluster. The latter supports the driver in adopting a fuel-efficient driving style.

Central display: The multimedia screen above the centre console is also available in two sizes. In combination with Audio 20 it has a 7-inch screen diagonal and a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. Here too, the display style is "Classic".

In conjunction with Audio 20, a high-resolution central display in 16:9 format is available for the first time, with a 10.25-inch screen diagonal and a resolution of 1920 x 720 pixels (standard in conjunction with the optional COMAND system). As with the instrument cluster, a choice of three display styles is also available here. The state-of-the-art mode of presentation enables the displayed information to be grasped intuitively, with clear and informative graphics accompanying the text information under the Vehicle menu item, for example.

The C-Class has touch-sensitive controls in the steering wheel. They respond to swiping motions like the screen of a smartphone. They enable the driver to control the functions of the instrument cluster and of the entire infotainment system without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. The operation of DISTRONIC and cruise control with controls directly on the steering wheel is another new feature.

The infotainment system can additionally be operated via the touchpad with controller (new: haptic feedback) in the centre console or by means of LINGUATRONIC voice control. Vehicle functions such as the seat heating or cooling can now also be operated by voice control. The optional head-up display is now adjustable throughout an even larger range.

Intelligent Drive: state-of-the-art active safety

The new C-Class features the latest driving assistance systems, offering the driver cooperative support and providing for a higher standard of active safety than its predecessor. Improved camera and radar systems allow it to see up to 500 m ahead. The vehicle's surroundings are scanned by radar across a distance of up to 250 m to the front, 40 m to the sides and 80 m to the rear, while with the camera a range of up to 500 m is possible to the front, including 90 m in 3D.

The new C-Class comes with extended Active Brake Assist as standard. Depending on the situation, this can help to mitigate the consequences of rear-end collisions with slow-moving, stopping or stationary vehicles ahead, and even with crossing pedestrians and cyclists, or prevent them altogether.

MULTIBEAM LED headlamps: optimum visibility in all conditions

The optionally available MULTIBEAM LED headlamps are new to the C-Class. Each headlamp incorporates 84 individually controllable LEDs. These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation.

New functions in comparison to the previously available LED Intelligent Light System are junction light, roundabout light, city light and bad-weather light.

In high-beam mode, Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus enables continuous long-range illumination of the road ahead without dazzling oncoming traffic. When no other road user is detected, the road ahead is straight and the vehicle speed is above 40 km/h, ULTRA RANGE high beam is switched on automatically. This produces the maximum light intensity permitted by law, which results in the brightness of the main beam headlamps only falling below the reference value of 1 lux after a distance of more than 650 metres. When there are oncoming vehicles or vehicles ahead, the LEDs of the main beam modules are partially switched off, masking out a U-shaped area of the light beam. The other areas of the road continue to be illuminated with the high beam (partial high beam). The ULTRA RANGE high beams are only always active if high beam mode has been manually switched on.

ENERGIZING comfort control: for enhanced well-being

ENERGIZING comfort control (optional) links various comfort systems in the vehicle. It systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) as well as lighting and musical moods, and enables a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer. This has positive effects on wellbeing and driver performance.

Depending on the equipment level, up to six programs are available. The programmes all run for ten minutes. They are visualised in the central display with colour graphics, and backed by suitable music. Five songs are already stored in the programme. The key function in the "Vitality" program, for example, is fast music with many beats per minute. If personal music selections are available, e.g. via the Media Interface, the system analyses them in the background and assigns them to a programme based on the beats per minute (bpm). Individual functions of the programmes can be deactivated.

ENERGIZING comfort control also incorporates ambience lighting, which is harmoniously tailored to each of the individual screen designs. With 64 colours, the optional extended ambience lighting offers a wealth of individual settings.

The multimedia systems: customised information and music offerings

The C-Class comes as standard with the Audio 20 multimedia system featuring two USB ports, an SD card reader, Bluetooth connection and media interface.

The latest-generation COMAND Online system (option) boasts fast 3D hard-disc navigation with topographic map display, photo-realistic 3D buildings and 3D map rotations.

Mobile devices corresponding to the Qi standard can be charged conveniently while on the move with the optional wireless charging system. The charging surface in the quick stowage tray at the front of the centre console is also suitable for large smartphones. This function also includes multifunction telephony, which additionally pairs the smartphone with the vehicle's exterior aerial. This equips the vehicle for the best possible telephone connections and data transfer.

An additional sound system is now optionally available. With nine speakers and an output of 225 W (2 x Frontbass with 50 W, remaining five channels each with 25 W), it is positioned between the standard sound system and the Burmester® surround sound system.