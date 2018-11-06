The New Mercedes-Benz CLS, The 3rd Generation; Striking Design and a Style Icon

The new CLS

The new CLS pioneers the new design idiom of Mercedes-Benz, which is recognisable by its clear contours and reduced lines. The CLS 350, CLS 53 4MATIC+ and CLS 450 4MATIC will launch in Oman in November.

Its character is marked by a defined grille that widens towards the base and a forward-slanting front section and other features include wide, low-set headlamps and two-section tail lights. The design is also a reflection of the timeless aura of the first CLS, which founded a new segment of the brand and quickly became a design icon. All CLS models are equipped with new in-line six-cylinder and in-line four-cylinder engines. Like its predecessors, the new CLS exudes self-assured sportiness in exemplary style making it a highly emotive vehicle offering impressive long-distance and acoustic comfort coupled with thrilling, unrivalled technology.

In 2003, Mercedes-Benz created a new vehicle segment with the CLS which for the first time combined the elegance and dynamism of a coupé, with the comfort and functionality of a sedan. With the third generation of the CLS, Mercedes-Benz is now building more strongly than ever on the aura and unique character of this trendsetting model. The new model has pure CLS genes with its arching waistline, flat side window lines and low greenhouse. At the same time, it is another example of the logical evolution of the Sensual Purity design idiom: sharp edges and lines have been significantly reduced. It blends seamlessly into the current Mercedes-Benz coupé family with numerous design features. Its c d value of 0.26 is positive proof of its outstanding aerodynamics.

The range of engines for the CLS is completely new. The following models will be available:

CLS 350 (220+10 kW/299+14 hp, 400+150 Nm; combined fuel consumption 5.6 l/100 km

CLS 450 4MATIC (270+16 kW/367+22 hp, 500+250 Nm; combined fuel consumption 5.6 l/100 km

CLS 53 4MATIC+ (320+16 kW/435+22 hp, 520+250 Nm; combined fuel consumption 8.7 l/100 km

The AIR BODY CONTROL suspension, ENERGIZING comfort controls and the very latest infotainment generation, smartphone integration and wireless charging accentuate absolute comfort in the car. The touchpad in the centre console gives haptic and acoustic feedback when operating the numerous convenience functions and settings.

Exterior: Self-assured sportiness in the style of Mercedes-Benz coupés

"The new CLS is a design icon as the archetype of the four-door coupé. In line with our design philosophy of sensual purity, we have reduced its DNA in an extremely puristic way and at the same time emotionally charged it with elegant beauty", says Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG.

Striking front-end features include the diamond grille typical of Mercedes-Benz coupés, with a single louvre, and the silhouette of the radiator grille widens towards the base, resembling the contours of the grille on the Mercedes-AMG GT.

The side design is characterised by the high, arching waistline and the sporty, low greenhouse with frameless side windows. The forward-slanting front end is reminiscent of a shark's nose, and appears longer thanks to the fully inset bonnet. The contours follow the design philosophy of sensual purity: lines and edges are greatly reduced, and the surfaces are generously arched.

Also typical of the CLS is the muscular rear shoulder line which blends smoothly into the flat rear end. It also has two-section tail lights, reflectors positioned in the rear bumper, location of the registration plate in the bumper and the Mercedes-Benz star at the centre of the boot lid. Depending on specification, this houses an extendable camera.

Like the headlamps, the LED tail lights with edgelight backlighting have a crystalline appearance and create a three-dimensional effect. Their low positioning accentuates the width of the vehicle.

Interior consistent colour scheme, Widescreen cockpit

The luxurious interior of the CLS Coupé impresses with its clear basic lines, and echoes the sensual, flowing contours of the exterior. The high-grade choice of materials shows a very high level of finish.

The sporty, width-accentuated cockpit and colour combination creates an impression of particularly generous spaciousness. For a flowing overall impression, the wave-like course of the interior design extends from the front to the rear doors, opening up at the B‑pillars. As a new highlight of the ambience lighting, the illuminated air vents are reminiscent of jet aircraft turbines. The sporty impression is also reinforced by the hand-finished appearance of the seats. A high-resolution Widescreen cockpit is available with two 12.3‑inch displays arranged beneath a shared, continuous glass cover (standard in the GCC). The centre console with open-pored or high-gloss wood appears to be free-floating thanks to its surface trim.

In the fully digital cockpit, the driver is able to feely configure the information content according to need and the driving situation. Three different styles can be selected depending on preference, mood or to suit the interior appointments. The Classic and Sport styles have a basic structure with two tubes, while the Progressive style surprises and polarises with a structure having a central, tube-shaped instrument.

The ambience lighting is individually adjustable in 64 colours, and also includes the air vents. When the temperature setting of the air conditioning system is changed, it briefly changes colour to show whether the temperature is being made warmer (red) or cooler (blue).

The seats were designed exclusively for this model series. Depending on the interior, they feature high-quality piping or transverse seams. The outer seats in the rear have the same appearance as the front seats, creating a sporty single-seat impression, although the CLS coupé is in fact a five-seater for

the first time. When required, the backrests can be folded down in a

40/20/40 ratio, expanding the generous 520‑litre luggage compartment.

Wellness on long-distance journeys: ENERGIZING comfort control

ENERGIZING comfort control (optional) links various comfort systems in the vehicle. It systematically uses the functions of the climate control system (including fragrancing) and the seats (heater, ventilation, massage), the surface and steering wheel heating as well as lighting and musical atmospheres, and allows a specific wellness set-up tailored to the mood and need of the customer. As a result, well-being and performance levels are enhanced.

These six programmes can be selected:

Freshness

Warmth

Vitality

Joy

Comfort

Training (three training modes – muscle relaxation, muscle activation and balance – each with several exercises).

Intelligent Drive: Technology from the S‑Class

The new CLS generation has many things in common with the new S‑Class, the automotive flagship of the entire industry. Similar to the S-Class, the CLS is equipped with the latest generation of driving assistance systems, including the optional Driving Assistance Package.

The optional Driving Assistance Package consists of Active Distance Control DISTRONIC, Active Steering Assist, Active Speed Limit Assist, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Evasive Steering Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE‑SAFE® PLUS. Active Distance Control DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now provide even more comfortable support for the driver to keep a safe distance and steer and the speed is now adjusted automatically ahead of bends or junctions. The Active Lane Change Assist has also been significantly improved (country-specific differences are possible for individual functions). In addition, the Driving Assistance Plus package includes PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side which can prepare the front occupants for a side impact by giving them a sideways impulse, reducing the risk of injury.

Thanks to improved camera and radar systems, the new CLS has an even better view of the surrounding traffic and for the first time, it also makes use of map and navigation data to calculate driving behaviour.

The "Assistance Graphics" menu of the instrument cluster shows the driver at a glance which assistance functions have been selected, and to what situations the systems are currently responding. Unmistakable icons provide the driver with information on-screen as well as in the head-up display. All functions are now controlled from the steering wheel.

The ULTRA RANGE high beam of the MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (standard in the GCC) produces the maximum light intensity permitted by law, which results in the brightness of the main beam headlamps remaining above the reference value of 1 lux over a distance of more than 650 metres.

Suspension: There is a choice of three variants.

The new CLS has a four-link front suspension and a five-link rear suspension as well as a dynamically set-up steel comfort suspension is standard equipment. The optionally available DYNAMIC BODY CONTROL suspension has a sporty basic setup and includes continuously adjustable damping at the front and rear axle, the selectable driving modes are Comfort, Sport and Sport+. Also available on request is the AIR BODY CONTROL air suspension with an improved, adjustable and adaptive damping system. The driver is able to choose vehicle characteristics from comfortable to sporty using the driving mode switch.

New range of engines: With EQ Boost and 48 volt onboard electrical system

The third generation of the Mercedes-Benz CLS is powered by completely new engines, initially in-line four and six-cylinder petrol units. Another key characteristic of the four-door coupé is the extensive range of 4MATIC models.

The new, systematically electrified in-line six-cylinder with EQ Boost (integrated starter/generator) and a 48 volt onboard electrical system powers the CLS 450 4MATIC. Its performance data: 270 kW/367 hp and 500 Nm plus a further 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW/22 hp available via EQ Boost over short periods. The integrated electric motor known as EQ Boost assists the combustion engine e.g. when accelerating, makes driving without the combustion engine possible ("sailing") and supplies the battery with power by means of high-efficiency recuperation. By doing so it makes fuel savings possible that were previously the exclusive domain of high-voltage hybrid technology. All in all, the new in-line six-cylinder engine delivers the performance of an eight-cylinder engine with significantly lower consumption.

The new CLS models:

CLS 350 CLS 450 4MATIC CLS 53 4MATIC+ Number of cylinders/

arrangement 4/in-line 6/in-line 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 1999 2999 2999 Rated output (kW/hp) 220/299 270/367 320/435 Add. output from EQ Boost (kW/hp) 10/14 16/22 16/22 Rated torque (Nm) 400 500 520 Add. torque from EQ Boost (Nm) 150 250 250 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 6.0 4.8 4.5

Edition 1: Particularly exclusive launch model

The exclusivity of the CLS can be heightened even further with the Edition 1, which will be available for ordering until March 2019. This special model has numerous luxurious features as standard, which are only available for the Edition 1. These include e.g. the COPPER ART interior concept with seats in black pearl nappa leather with centre sections in a diamond design and copper-coloured accents, copper-coloured contrasting topstitching on the centre console, seats, armrests, dashboard and door linings, and a unique diamond grille with matt chrome pins and louvre with a copper-coloured shimmer. The Edition 1 is available with all engine variants.

The exterior is based on the AMG Line and special features include MULTIBEAM LED headlamps as standard and 20‑inch multi-spoke AMG light alloy wheels painted in black with a high-sheen rim flange. The special model is recognisable by the "Edition 1" lettering on the front wings.

Highlights of the interior, which is likewise based on the AMG Line, additionally include:

Dashboard support lined in black nappa leather

Centre console and dashboard support trim in black open-pored ash wood

IWC analogue clock with exclusive dial face

Vehicle key in high-gloss black with high-sheen chrome surround

Ambient lighting in 64 colours incl. illuminated ventilation nozzles

Mirror package

Memory package

Rear seat backrest foldable in a 40:20:40 ratio

Floor mats with "Edition 1" badge and copper-coloured piping

Chrome "Edition 1" lettering on the centre console and "Edition 1" display on the welcome screen.

The CLS 53 4MATIC+: perfect combination of performance and design

Mercedes-AMG is extending its product range with the addition of three new models and at the same time introducing a new model designation: the 53-series models of the CLS.

Distinguishing features which are common to the new 53-series model are the twin-blade radiator grille, the front apron in A-wing design, the AMG-specific side sill panels, the rear apron with diffuser insert plus the round exhaust tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome.

Six-cylinder in-line engine with EQ Boost starter-alternator

The six-cylinder in-line engine is characterised by top-of-the-range performance and intelligent electrification. Supported by the EQ Boost starter-alternator when moving off, the electric auxiliary compressor builds up a high charge pressure without any delay, for a faster increase in torque for acceleration until the large exhaust gas turbocharger is deployed. As a result, the 3.0-litre engine reacts extremely spontaneously and provides a highly dynamic response without turbo lag. An additional bonus is the high level of refinement of the six-cylinder in-line engine.

The hybrid functions include boost with 16 kW of output and 250 Nm of torque, recuperation, shifting of the load point, gliding mode and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function.

The CLS 53 4MATIC+ accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, and with the Driver's package achieves a top speed of 270 km/h. The combined fuel consumption is 8.7 l/100 km, and the combined CO 2 emissions 200 g/km.

Exterior: additional features of the CLS 53 4MATIC+

The front apron of the CLS 53 4MATIC+ features additional side air curtains: allowing the air to flow in a targeted manner, thereby improving the aerodynamics at the front and reducing the C d figure. The front splitter connects seamlessly with the air curtain and reduces lift at the front axle. The outer lines of the radiator grille widen towards the bottom and lend the CLS a powerful appearance. The exterior mirrors are positioned on the doors, as in the AMG GT models, ensuring an even more dynamic look.

The two-section tail lights visually reinforce the width of the rear and as an additional practical benefit, allow for the large boot opening. The broader track width combines better cornering with a perfect look thanks to the wheels being positioned further out. As standard, the CLS 53 comes with 19-inch aerodynamically optimised light-alloy wheels, and as an option 20-inch wheels can be ordered.

Short shift times, high efficiency:

the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission

The new 3.0-litre in-line engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, which impresses with extremely short shift times, fast response to shift paddle commands, double-declutching function and multiple downshifts. Whether automatic or initiated by the driver using the steering wheel shift paddles, upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly, especially in the "Sport+" and in manual driving modes, the transmission is very responsive.

Power is transferred to the road by the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, which also comes as standard. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: the fully variable torque distribution between the front and rear axle , which not only ensures optimal traction, but the driver is also able to rely on high handling stability and a high level of safety under all conditions.