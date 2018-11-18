New Renault Megane R.S. Launches in the Middle East

The Renault MEGANE R.S. comes complete with a new generation 1.8 litre turbo engine delivering 280hp and 390Nm.

Renault Middle East launched the highly anticipated Renault MEGANE R.S. into the market. As the newest member of the MEGANE family, this vehicle sets the benchmark within the C-segment sport market offering an unrivalled driving experience both on and off the racetrack.

With motorsports in its genes, the Renault MEGANE R.S. comes complete with a new generation 1.8 litre turbo engine delivering 280hp and 390Nm. Equipped with a chain-driven timing system, the state-of-the-art engine also boasts reduced CO2 emissions and fuel consumption. Just like a race car, the Renault MEGANE R.S. also comes with a Dual Clutch EDC Automatic gearbox and steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles to withstand greater torque and revs while providing a smooth, reliable drive.

When it comes to the chassis and suspension system, the Renault engineers have exceeded all expectations by introducing 4CONTROL technology on the new MEGANE IV R.S. This four-wheel steering system is a world first in the segment, delivering outstanding agility on tight turns and impressive cornering stability at high speeds.

The New MEGANE R.S alludes to Renault’s competitive racing heritage in its design, with a wide air intake in the front bumper incorporating an F1-style front blade as well as the specially developed Tonic Orange colour, sculpted body sides, 3D honeycomb-pattern grill mesh and a multi-reflector LED lighting system. Inside, drivers can enjoy unparalleled comfort with spacious seating, luxurious upholstery and Aluminum pedals with a specially-designed gearshift lever.

Harnessing cutting-edge technology, the Renault MEGANE R.S. features an outstanding audio system (engineered in conjunction with Bose®) and a completely revised R.S. monitor and touchscreen tablet displaying key settings from acceleration, braking, steering wheel angle, 4CONTROL system, temperature control and pressures. Driver aids such as emergency braking assist, overspeed alert, blind spot warning and easy park assist are also in place for total peace of mind and safety.



Commenting on the arrival of the all new MEGANE R.S, Marwan Haidamous, Managing Director, Renault Middle East, said: “The Renault MEGANE R.S has been eagerly awaited by sports driving enthusiasts in the Middle East who look for high performance, comfort and a dynamic aesthetic. The MEGANE R.S is for everyday use and the cutting-edge technologies that the new model brings, will definitely meet our customers’ demand in the Middle East.”