New Report to Highlight the Impact of Dubai 10X Projects

Dubai Competitiveness Office is preparing a comprehensive report on the competitiveness of 26 approved projects submitted by 24 government entities in Dubai within the first edition of “Dubai 10X” initiative launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Dubai Future Foundation.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), said: "The report is a result of our collaboration with the Dubai Competitiveness Office and supports Dubai's global competitiveness and leadership in leading innovative and smart government initiatives to achieve the objectives of Dubai 10X.

"This joint collaboration underlines the importance of promoting innovation and adoption of disruptive practices that furthers Dubai’s position as a hub for emerging technologies and a benchmark for government excellence globally,” he added.

The report covers a range of important global key indexes, such as the World Economic Forum's The Global Competitiveness Report, the World Bank's Doing Business index, the Mercer Quality of Living Survey, and others.

Hani Al Hamli, secretary-general of Dubai Competitiveness Office, said: "The importance of the report lies in the use of innovative ideas and projects involving various government entities involved in Dubai 10X initiative to promote Dubai's competitive position globally. Innovation has become the cornerstone of any successful development project to enhance technical and economic potential."

Al Hamli added, "The participation of several government entities in Dubai 10X initiative will strengthen Dubai’s position as a hub for innovations and a represents a global leading model for government excellence by investing in innovation and the 4th industrial revolution."

Promote the competitiveness of projects

Dubai Future Foundation, which oversees the Dubai 10X initiative, signed a partnership agreement with the Dubai Competitiveness Office last October to prepare an annual report on the competitiveness of the approved Dubai 10X projects, and extend support to the teams and provide required information to ensure project implementation and success.

The team will prepare a detailed annual report on all Dubai 10X approved projects and measure the associated international competitiveness indexes to study their impact on enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai.

This partnership with Dubai Competitiveness Office enables the use of the Future Competitive Platform as a tool to track the impact of initiatives, monitor their progress as well as be used as a reference in implementing best practices.