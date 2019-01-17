The New Shopping Experience Drives Consumers to Visit Huawei Flagship Store in Riyadh

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Huawei Tech Investment Follow >

Huawei Saudi Arabia provides this interactive experience to its users during their visits to Huawei flagship store that was inaugurated recently at the Riyadh Park Mall to provide a unique shopping experience by highly professional and trained Saudi Youth male and female.

A new shopping experience

Huawei, through its flagship store that opened earlier this month, provides a modern and an advanced sales system to provide an interactive and fun shopping experience for users, especially through skilled and trained Saudi males and females

Mr. Bill Yu, Vice President of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia said: "Since we opened Huawei's flagship store in Saudi Arabia, we strived to provide an advanced shopping experience that made it easier for users to hold and experience all the products they wish to buy under one roof, with the latest retail systems that provide multiple options including intelligent storage, online ordering, home delivery and off-site payment, as well as a slew of other services that will take our customer service experience to the next level".

He added: "This user interaction proves Huawei's success in Saudi Arabia and demonstrates its commitment to the local market and its determination to provide an advanced shopping experience for our customers in the Kingdom who are looking for more innovative products. So strive to get closer to our customers and be in

direct communication with them, we are confident that they are keen to learn more about our products that are of great interest and have received high demand in the Kingdom and around the world."

The store will be Huawei’s main hub for Huawei's fans and consumers and will provide them with direct access to the latest innovative products for their favorite brand. Huawei's customers were lined up outside the store at the Riyadh Park Mall among hundreds of Huawei lovers who came to get a closer look at the store's stylish and advanced products. Giving customers the perfect space to explore the benefits of products offered. The store is open daily for customers throughout the week from 9 am to 11 pm and Friday from 3 pm to 11 pm. The store can be reached at Gate 2. For more information on new product launches and exciting offers, please follow Huawei’s pages on social media pages.

Huawei's flagship store offers a unique opportunity for users to enjoy exceptional experiences during their visits. They will be assisted not only by a sales team, but by Saudi consultants with high skills and extensive training to create a great shopping experience.