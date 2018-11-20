Nirvana Travel & Tourism Launches Exclusive Winter Packages

Experience an enriching getaway and explore the perfect fantasy leisure destinations with competitive priced packages to Istanbul, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Paris with unparalleled adventures to delight in.

Embark on an impeccable journey this season as Nirvana Travel & Tourism unveils their most awaited winter packages to culturally diverse tourist destinations in Asia and Europe.

The Executive Director of Communications & Projects of Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Omar Al Ali said, “We are excited to introduce our winter promotional offers of some of the top leading touristic places where guests can experience the vacation of their dreams without any hassle.”

Destination Packages

Istanbul, Turkey

A charming city known for its diversity of handicrafts, cuisine and rich heritage makes Istanbul an exceptional destination. This package trip features a four-night stay at a 4-star hotel with breakfast for AED 1670 per person or 5-star hotel with breakfast for AED 1970. The offer also includes air ticket and airport transfer, half-day Bosphorus tour and half-day city tour to Topkapi palace, the infamous blue Mosque and Hippodrome. Valid till December 26, 2018.

Kuda Huraa, Maldives

Indulge in a secluded island and explore the underwater world of Kuda Huraa, Maldives. Starting at AED 1780 per person, valid till December 20, this tranquil getaway includes a four-night stay at an unrivalled luxury property, airport transfers, a half board dinner for two persons and access to the pristine beach Pavilion and pool.

Sri Lanka

Discover Sri Lanka with a four-night stay inclusive of breakfast, air ticket, airport transfers, and an unforgettable tour to Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, Kandy City tour, Ramboda falls, Sri Hanuman Temple, Hakgala Botanical gardens, Colombo City tour and shopping centers such as Odel & House of fashion led by a guide. Priced at AED 1969 per person, 4-star hotel and AED 2577, 5-star hotel, this offer is valid until December 31, 2018.

Paris, France

Known for its repertoire of great art and ‘The City of Lights’, Paris showcases historical and modern European architectures promising a memorable experience of a lifetime. Valid till December 20, 2018, this exquisite package includes air ticket, airport transfers, and a three-night stay with a complimentary breakfast, starting at only AED 3750 per person.