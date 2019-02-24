Nirvana Travel & Tourism Launches an Initiative to Provide Job Opportunities for People of Determination

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Follow >

Nirvana Travel & Tourism, the UAE leader in trusted travel solutions has launched an initiative aimed to generate job opportunities for People of Determination in partnership with the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

"We will provide job opportunities for People of Determination to help integrate them into the workplace," said Nirvana Travel & Tourism CEO, Alaa Al Ali.

Rashed Abdulla, Chief Commercial Officer at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 welcomed the initiative, he said: "It is great to see companies such as Nirvana Travel & Tourism working to integrate People of Determination into the workplace.

People of Determination provide a unique skillset and are an invaluable asset to any team. We look forward to seeing many more organizations across the region following in the footsteps of Nirvana and working toward a more inclusive future over the coming months.”

The UAE will welcome more than 7,500 athletes from over 190 nations for Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 between 14-21 March. They will compete in 24 officially sanctioned Olympic-style sports in what will be the first World Games to be held in the Middle East and North Africa. It will also be the most unified Games in the 50-year history of the Special Olympics movement, with inclusion of people of determination with intellectual disabilities in every aspect of the event.