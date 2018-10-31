Nirvana Travel & Tourism to Participate in the World Travel Market London 2018

Nirvana Travel & Tourism is an established industry leader of the UAE, GCC region and the Middle East.

Nirvana Travel & Tourism confirmed its participation at the 2018 edition of the World Travel Market, held in London from November 5- 7, where company representatives are scheduled to meet with top industry players of the UK and European sectors to discuss partnerships which offer the best of global tourist destinations to the travellers from the UAE and the GCC region.

Omar Al Ali, the Executive Director of Communications & Projects of Nirvana Travel & Tourism commented, “Through its unmatched global reach and network, this internationally recognized platform creates and contributes immense opportunities to execute business with the travel, tourism and aviation industries, while also sketching new dimensions for business expansion and innovation”.

“Following decades of experience and excellence, Nirvana Travel & Tourism is an established industry leader of the UAE, GCC region and the Middle East, and strives to contribute towards the development of the regional tourism market by foreseeing customer demands, offering unmatched travel solutions, and exceeding client expectations,” said Al Ali.

He added that the company has numerous tourism projects and attractive packages in the pipeline stage that will soon be announced, in addition to new holiday offers which take travellers to popular tourist destinations within Europe and Asia. The Nirvana Travel & Tourism delegation will also introduce and promote its plethora of luxury, travel, hospitality, leisure and holiday services to industry professionals and leaders during the three-day event.