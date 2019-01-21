Nissan Al Babtain Brings Festive Offers This Hala February

Nissan Al Babtain welcomes its customers to visit its designated showrooms in Al Rai and Ahmadi to discover the wealth of offers and amazing prizes that await each.

This Hala February,Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz AlBabtain Company’s (AABC) , the sole authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, welcomes its loyal customers to enjoy the irresistible offers it has in store during the annual festive period.

Ensuring everyone is a winner with Nissan Al Babtain during the most celebrated month of the year, the automotive leader invites its fans to start experiencing the excitement simply by visiting the showroom - as the fully loaded Nissan Pathfinder comes with a whopping cash back of 7000 $ including an instant gift which is the IPhone X while the Nissan Kicks, X-Trail and Maxima are up to 1000 $ cashback inclusive of the latest Samsung Note 9 as an instant gift. Followed by the Nissan 370Z with a 3,300 $ cashback and an IPhone X as bonus gift and the Nissan Patrol Y62 which still comes with 7 year free service also comes with the new IPhone X as instant gift. The Nissan Super Safari comes with 500 KD cashback and IPhone X while the remaining Safaris come with 350 KD cashback and the Samsung Note 9. Not ending here, Nissan Al Babtain also brings attractive prices on the Nissan Sunny and Sentra starting from 2,999 KD and 3,999 KD respectively.

