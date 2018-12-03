Nissan Al Babtain Invites Marathoners and Visitors to Participate and Win a Seat at the UEFA Champions League Final

Nissan Al Babtain invites all to test their will and join the popular 11KM race to raise awareness on the need for a healthier lifestyle.

As an exclusive partner of the annual NBK walkathon, one of the largest ever marathons in Kuwait, Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Company (AABC), the sole authorized dealer of Nissan vehicles in the State of Kuwait, encourages its fans to be part of the nationwide movement that seeks to create positive change. Being held on December 8th at Green Island, the annual walkathon titled “We’re Stronger … With Every Step will bring together diversified segments and age groups to ensure everyone receives an equal opportunity to perform to the best of their athletic abilities.

Nissan Al Babtain’s support of the annual event stems from its belief that sports and fitness play an important role in transforming the lives of everyone in the community for the better. As the yearly race encourages both genders of different genres ranging from the youth, adults and older demographics to partake in a unified cause, Nissan Al Babtain remains committed to its corporate social responsibility to partner with positive role models and game changers in the Kuwaiti society.

Winners from each category are guaranteed valuable cash prizes they can take home. As an automotive partner, Nissan Al Babtain encourages the participants and visitors to participate at Nissan activation area for a chance to win double match ticket to the much anticipated UEFA Champions League Final Madrid 2019.

