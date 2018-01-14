Nissan Reaffirms Importance of Electrification at World Future Energy Summit

Nissan is a Platinum Sponsor of the Mobility Conference, and will display the Nissan LEAF in the Sustainable Transport area.

Nissan will take part in the Mobility Conference, which is taking place for the first time at the World Future Energy Summit on January 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The global automaker will take part in a panel discussion on the challenges and opportunities for low-emission vehicles in the UAE, as well as showcasing its all-new, fully-electric Nissan LEAF.

Now in its 11th edition, the World Future Energy Summit is an annual event that gathers global industry leaders, policy-makers and businesses across a series of exhibitions and conferences. With transportation accounting for around a quarter of global greenhouse gasses, the first edition of the Mobility Conference will highlight the growing importance of low-emission and electric vehicles in the UAE and the Middle East across a series of specialist sessions.

Nissan will be a part of the Conference’s opening session, titled ‘From niche to mainstream: What are the challenges and opportunities for mass low emission vehicle adoption in the UAE?’ The panel discussion aims to identify the policies that have been implemented in the UAE to facilitate electric vehicle (EV) growth nationwide, as well as reviewing the requirements to continue driving the development of the EV market.

Nissan is a Platinum Sponsor of the Mobility Conference, and will display the Nissan LEAF in the Sustainable Transport area. The company’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy provides a vision for tackling key global issues, including energy consumption, emissions and climate change. Nissan pioneered the clean mobility industry with the introduction of the first mass-market electric vehicle – the Nissan LEAF – in 2010.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, President of Nissan Middle East and Regional Vice President Marketing and Sales for Africa, the Middle East and India, said: “Electrification is not only the future, it is the present. As the world’s leading EV manufacturer, we have sold more than 280,000 Nissan LEAFs globally, making it the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. LEAF customers have driven more than 3.5 billion zero-emission kilometers combined. We are looking forward to showcasing our leading role in the sustainable transport and EV market at the Mobility Conference, as represented by the all-new Nissan LEAF.”

Sivagnanam added: “Clean mobility and electric vehicles are international issues, and we face similar challenges around the world. To tackle these issues, it is crucial to advance dialogue and collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders. This Mobility Conference is a great platform and an opportunity to hold important conversations around electric vehicles in the UAE with experts.”