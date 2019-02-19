NMC Health to Support the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

During the event

NMC Health, the UAE’s leading healthcare facility, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Local Organizing Committee for the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. NMC will support the games on March 14th-21st in line with its goal of providing quality healthcare to people around the world.

Based on its commitment to empowering people of determination, NMC will provide health check-ups to more than 7,500 athletes participating in the World Games. The games will boost the self-confidence of people of determination by encouraging them to develop their abilities.

Prasanth Manghat, CEO and Executive Director of NMC Health, said that NMC welcomed the opportunity to partner with the World Games Abu Dhabi. Pointing out that the UAE has the best infrastructure, talent and airline connectivity, he explained that the Games would help to position the country as a hub for medical tourism.

The UAE will welcome more than 7,500 athletes from 192 countries at the largest sports and humanitarian event in the world this year. The Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 is consistent with the nation’s vision for a unified, inclusive society and its plan to extend opportunities to people of determination.