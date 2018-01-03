NMC Healthcare Signs MoU With Fatima College of Health Sciences

During the event

NMC Healthcare, the leading healthcare facility in the UAE, and Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS) in Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to facilitate academic cooperation, promote wellbeing and increase educational opportunities. The MOU was signed by Mr Prasanth Manghat, CEO of NMC Healthcare and Dr. Daryl A. Cornish, Director of Fatima College of Health Sciences at NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City.

As per the agreement, NMC will provide and facilitate FCHS students to train within its facilities and utilise its clinical programmes to educate students and prepare them for their work in their professional workplaces within the healthcare sector.

“We are delighted to have concluded this new agreement with Fatima College of Health Sciences. While we look forward to developing the relationship between both institutions, we are confident that this agreement will offer significant opportunities to both students and professionals alike,” said Mr Prasanth Manghat.

“At NMC Healthcare, we are committed to improving the level of care and service provided in the UAE by encouraging young Emiratis and expats to enter the field of healthcare. The signing of this agreement is significant as it allows us, as the largest private healthcare provider in the Middle East, to support education and partner with a health sciences organisation that is committed to high-quality education,” added Mr Manghat.

This Memorandum of Understanding will develop a framework to train and develop the careers of young Emirati nationals which are our future healthcare leaders, enhance their training and provide them with a strong clinical experience to enhance their competencies and skills, to align academia with industry and to provide employment opportunities post-graduation.

It is exciting for FCHS to enter this partnership with NMC Healthcare that will assist us to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s growth potential and to develop future leaders across multiple disciplines in the healthcare sector.

In accordance with the agreement, NMC Healthcare will also provide a clinical learning experience, benchmarked against international best practices for students and will hire graduates of FCHS to support them through the progression of their careers. In other words, the partnership with FCHS will allow NMC Healthcare to share its expertise, while creating a pipeline of young, up-and-coming, talent.

“This is a great beginning to a new chapter. Associating with NMC Healthcare will not only strengthen the existing cooperation with the healthcare facility, but also provide our students world-class opportunities in the field of healthcare. As a tertiary education provider, we aim to offer our students the best facilities and learning opportunities, and the agreement with NMC Healthcare is a major step in realising our goal,” said Dr. Cornish.

“NMC Healthcare is committed to supporting FCHS graduates and to increase the number of home-grown talent in the country. We hope to play a part in the further Emiratisation of the UAE healthcare sector as well as raise the number of UAE nationals practicing in NMC facilities,” concluded NMC Healthcare’s CEO.

With the healthcare industry growing rapidly, NMC Healthcare is looking at opportunities that create value for its shareholders and expand its presence across geographies to better manage economic cycles.