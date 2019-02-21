Nobel Exhibition 2019 Secures Sponsorship and Support From Prominent Local and International Institutions

Dia Haykal, Head of Content at Haykal Media

A host of Government and private entities in Dubai and the UAE have pledged their support for the Nobel Exhibition 2019, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) from February 3 to March 2, 2019, in Dubai’s La Mer.

The fifth edition of the Exhibition bears the theme “The Nobel Prize in Literature – Sharing Worlds”, where the event presents an important annual occasion to celebrate knowledge, promote innovation and creativity, and showcase inspirational achievements of Nobel Laureates.

MBRF’s CEO His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb asserted that the tremendous support the Foundation has received for the Nobel Exhibition from its partners in the Government and private sector was a principal factor in the event’s success. “The Exhibition cements Dubai’s status as a leading international destination for hosting major events,” H.E. said. “The Nobel Exhibition has become a permanent fixture on the annual knowledge calendar, welcoming attendees from all segments of the community, who come to explore the accomplishments of Nobel Laureates from various disciplines, who have contributed to the progress and prosperity of human societies.”

“We truly appreciate the constant support we receive from the Exhibition’s sponsors; it empowers us to carry on and further improve the event every year,” H.E. bin Huwaireb concluded.

For his part, Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Executive Vice President of Shared Services at Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC), reiterated the company’s commitment to forging strong partnerships with Government and private entities to promote science, knowledge, and culture. “ADNIC’s participation in the fifth Nobel Exhibition is part of our social responsibility effort, where we support initiatives to build a knowledge-based society in the UAE,” Al Nuaimi explained. “We take pride in our continued cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and look forward to working together on this year’s Exhibition, which celebrates the legacy of the great novelist, the late Naguib Mahfouz, and offers a platform to promote innovation among the youth, as per our wise leadership’s strategy to support knowledge as a means to achieve sustainability and prosperity.”

Sally Yacoub, Chief Malls Officer at Meraas Holding, said: “We, at Meraas, always look forward to providing innovative and inspirational experiences to our visitors across all of our urban destinations. With that in mind, we are delighted to be supporting the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation in hosting the Nobel Exhibition in Dubai once again. The event showcases innovative ideas that stimulate visitors’ imagination and passion for creativity; it is a landmark addition to the emirate’s already busy events calendar.”

Meanwhile, Nashaat El Deehy, Executive President of TeN TV, expressed pride in partnering with MBRF and in TeN TV’s sponsoring the fifth annual Nobel Exhibition, describing it as the most prominent knowledge event in the Middle East. “TeN TV is always on the lookout for opportunities to sponsor important events, out of our faith in the important role knowledge plays in building and developing nations,” he said, asserting that the 2019 Exhibition is on par with major international events in terms of quality and turnout, where university and school students visited the venue in droves, along with other member of the community from all nationalities.

On the same note, Dia Haykal, Head of Content at Haykal Media, lauded the company’s partnership with MBRF in organising the Nobel Exhibition. “We aim to ensure that the people of the UAE are always informed of the latest accomplishments and developments in science and technology. The Nobel Exhibition sheds light on the prestigious Nobel Prize, reputed all around the world, and showcases the contributions Nobel Laureates have made that have helped shape the world we know today,” Haykal noted. “We hope this inspires talented people to innovate and come up with inventions, breakthroughs, and works that will one day be displayed alongside the remarkable scientific feats the Nobel Exhibition contains.”

Fares Sayegh, CEO at Roya TV, said: “We are proud to continue this journey of partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and to sponsor the Nobel Exhibition again this year. Our sponsorship comes from our belief in the fundamental role knowledge plays in building and developing societies. We reaffirm our commitment to working closely with the Foundation and supporting its local and international initiatives and events. As a market leader in the Jordanian media industry, we are always keen to support all efforts aimed at empowering future generations, and we look forward to an ongoing partnership with MBRF.”

The Nobel Exhibition 2019 welcomes visitors every day from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm on weekdays, and from 2:00 pm till 10:00 pm on weekends. Visitors from around the world can take a virtual online tour of the Exhibition through MBRF’s official website https://www.mbrf.ae/en/nobel-museum-virtual-tour/2019