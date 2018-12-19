Nokia and Ooredoo set up Myanmar’s first 5G Telecommunications Technology Center in Yangon Technological University

Vikram Sinha, CEO, Ooredoo Myanmar

Nokia and Ooredoo have set up the first 5G-ready Technology Center in Myanmar. The Nokia Technology Center is the result of a successful collaboration with Yangon Technological University (YTU) that will be utilized by the students of Myanmar’s first diploma program in telecommunications. The curriculum, steered by the University of Oulu in Finland, will benefit tremendously from the new Nokia Technology Center, which is equipped with end-to-end radio, anyhaul transport and a core network solution that supports the latest 5G technology in addition to 4G/3G/2G .

Designed for post graduates, the new diploma program launched earlier this year in March by the two universities required a robust lab to enhance its curriculum and enable students to apply their theoretical knowledge in a testbed environment. The syllabus was developed based on Nokia’s technology and, in a welcome move, Nokia and Ooredoo decided to join forces to create the Nokia Technology Center as a key enabler for the program. The Nokia Technology Center is fitted with state-of-the art equipment including Nokia’s multiradio AirScale – which supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G – and anyhaul transport, including IP and Microwave equipment, cloud-native core network and the associated power, materials and infrastructure.

In addition, Nokia and Ooredoo will be providing an intensive internship program for students to work as technology developers and service providers, enabling them with a 360-degree exposure to the industry.

Dr. Myint Thein, Rector of YTU, said: “The curriculum of the Telecommunications Diploma program was finalized embedding both theoretical and industry relevant components based on Nokia’s technology and solutions. Faculty members from YTU worked closely with the professors of the University of Oulu to have this program ready for the students. We are honored to have Nokia’s technology as part of the syllabus and also welcome the company’s support in building and equipping the first 5G-ready Technology Center in the country. The collaboration of Nokia and Ooredoo to set up the ‘Nokia Technology Center’ and the internship program will provide a well-rounded experience to our students.”

Vikram Sinha, CEO, Ooredoo Myanmar Limited, said: “Education and empowering youth are key focus areas at Ooredoo. As a leading partner in this initiative, we are happy to work with Nokia to set up the Nokia Technology Center and help initiate an internship program for the benefit of technology students. We at Ooredoo care for communities and people of Myanmar, therefore, to train, develop and nurture the county’s future engineering talent.”

Dr. Danabalan Amirthalingam, Head of Nokia Myanmar, said: “At Nokia we are obsessed with value creation and talent development, which happen to be the key pillars of this program. YTU and Oulu University’s diploma program is a great initiative for the youth of Myanmar. The Nokia Technology Center will serve as a catalyst to provide students with the latest and most advanced 5G technology, featuring innovations from Bell Labs. This initiative is setting the pace and standards for the industry at large. As a 5G technology leader, we were a natural choice for YTU to enrich the exposure of its students to state-of- the-art technology.”