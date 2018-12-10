Noon and Al Ittihad Score Partnership Deal

The partnership was sealed at a signing ceremony attended by Dr. Yasser Nassif, Al Ittihad CEO, Abdullah Kaboha, member of Al Ittihad board of directors, Mohamed Alabbar, noon founder, and Khalid Balghunaim, noon Director of KSA Operations.

Follow > Disable alert for Al Ittihad Club Saudi Arabia Follow >

Two of the region’s favourite pastimes, football and shopping, meet in a major partnership deal between Al Ittihad Club Saudi Arabia and noon that will see the digital market place become the main sponsor of the champion football club.

As the digital home team of the Middle East, noon’s partnership with Al Ittihad, one of KSA’s oldest football clubs, further strengthens to brand’s foundations in the region it was born.

The partnership was sealed at a signing ceremony attended by Dr. Yasser Nassif, Al Ittihad CEO, Abdullah Kaboha, member of Al Ittihad board of directors, Mohamed Alabbar, noon founder, and Khalid Balghunaim, noon Director of KSA Operations.

Alabbar said: "Sponsoring Al Ittihad, a team with a long history of great achievements, is an honour for us. We’re also excited to connect with Al Ittihad’s dedicated fan base.”

Loay Nazer, Al Ittihad President, said: “I would like to thank noon for their trust and dedication to Al Ittihad, one of the most beloved football clubs with a history of many formidable achievements that have positioned it as a leading football club in Saudi Arabian, the Middle East and Asia.”

noon’s core brand value lies in nurturing local talent, growth and innovation, which can be achieved through the support to Al Ittihad, which also shares noon’s trademark yellow and black colours.

The partnership will further support the growth of football in Saudi Arabia and promote the club across the country, and the region. With football being the most popular sport in the Kingdom, support from noon, a homegrown brand, is key to nurturing the local sports scene and supporting clubs reach their targets as well as their players’ ambitions.

Founded in 1927, Al Ittihad is one of the oldest football clubs in Saudi Arabia. It has won eight Saudi League titles to date, and holds 48 official championship wins, three of which are Asian championship titles.