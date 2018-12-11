Noon Celebrates First Birthday With a Spectacular Three-Day Sale

There will also be supercars, luxury jewellery, fancy dinners and more for just 100 AED!

Celebrate noon’s first birthday with incredible deals, savings and offers across all categories including fashion, beauty, home and electronics from 12th until 15th December. There will also be supercars, luxury jewellery, fancy dinners and more for just 100 AED!

noon, the Middle East’s home-grown digital marketplace, is sharing the joy of reaching the milestone with many surprises including the lowest price guarantee on the shopping platform and No-Cost EMI options – and there is more…

Flash sales – Get up to a phenomenal 80% off across all categories every single day; and with deals refreshed daily, you’re bound to hit the jackpot…

Special offers – noon will be running a series of extra special offers on your favourite fragrances, mobile phones, video game consoles, and televisions so now is the best time to shop and make every buck count.

Holiday season specials – Holiday shopping couldn’t have come at a better time with special offers on noon’s gift store. Jump on noon and get all your shopping sorted, whether that’s for family, friends or yourself. Because you deserve a holiday treat, too.

Getaway must-buys – Getting out of the city for the holiday season? Find everything you need for a stay-cay or long-haul trip on noon and at super attractive prices.

Surprise Deals – On the 12th to celebrate noon’s actual birthday the super popular Surprise Deals is back! Surprises include a fancy Lamborghini experience, dinner for two at award-winning Cavalli Club, Restaurant & Lounge, a one-year Reel Cinema pass, stunning Mikura freshwater pearls and more. All for just 100 AED. The only catch? Each Surprise Deal is first come, first served so you need to be fast!

Bank offers – Spend and save with Emirates NBD. By simply using your NBD card at checkout you will automatically get 10% off your cart (up to 75 AED) until 23rd December.

Now, yalla it’s time to shop. Pick it, click it, noon it.