Noon | Champions People of Determination by Sponsoring Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019

noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, is now an official sponsor of Special Olympic World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 set to take place in the UAE from 14th until 21st March 2019.

By collaborating with the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, noon aims to bring awareness, support and inclusion to people of determination and champion their role as highly inspirational members of society. The global multi-sport event focuses on the sporting abilities of people of determination, and is also a platform that inspires others to expand their boundaries and challenge themselves in many ways.

Sponsorship of the first World Games in the region reflects noon’s commitment to the region by creating visibility of local events, showcasing the vast opportunities that lie in the UAE, and presenting the region’s capabilities to the world.

As official sponsors of the region’s first World Games, noon will provide support with raising awareness, funds, merchandise sales on noon.com, and creating original content to promote the talents of the athletes. noon will also be the on-site concessionaire hosting pop up stores at key locations during the event where people can buy official World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 merchandise along with must-buys direct from noon’s own collection.

Kaushik Mukherjee, SVP, noon said: “noon is honoured to be working with the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 to bring awareness to inclusion within our communities and support one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world. As a society we have so much to learn from people of determination, especially on an individual level. They are overcoming challenges, pushing boundaries and seeing the opportunities in every situation; I have tremendous respect for the athletes taking part in this event and am in awe of their abilities.”

Rashed Abdullah, Chief Operating Officer at Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, said, “We are proud to leverage noon’s technology to provide an integrated online and games time retail experience to purchase our exclusively designed World Games merchandise. This will create more opportunities for fans and followers to showcase their support of the Special Olympics movement and celebrate the upcoming World Games in Abu Dhabi, spreading our message of inclusion and unity”.

The year 2019 has recently been declared as the Year of Tolerance, which is a significant step in further encouraging acceptance and inclusivity in our community, and collective support for the World Games is one of the ways to promote the United Arab Emirates’ pledge for 2019.