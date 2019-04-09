Noon Pops up at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2019

Noon

At this year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, is ready for the Comic Con action taking place from the 11th until 13st April 2019 with a pop-up store where super fans of all ages can buy an array of noon merchandise including must-have tech buys such as battery packs, wireless headphones and more, tote bags, and exclusive and uniquely designed t-shirts featuring some of the most beloved superheroes of all time.

As well as delighting Comic Con fans with exclusive Batman, Spiderman and Darth Vadar-inspired designs, noon.com will host festival goers in its noon Festival Arena, gifting vouchers over the three-day period.

All attendees will also be invited to take part in creating a giant mural of the noon.com, the region’s local heroes, logo. Simply pop along to the noon store and have your image captured by a smart photobooth. Add your photo to the wall and watch as the image gradually appears thousands of photographs of Comic Con visitors. The finished mosaic will be displayed in noon’s Dubai office underlining that it is made in the region and for the people of the region.