Noon is connecting people to a larger variety of products, improved services, and start-to-end customer care. Through its bespoke platform, noon is creating an online shopping destination that’s inspired by our customers.
A fresh brand where it champions innovation, and are constantly on the lookout for ways to refine its online experience!
Noon Pops up at Middle East Film & Comic Con 2019
At this year’s Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), noon, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, is ready for the Comic Con action taking place from the 11th until 13st April 2019 with a pop-up store where super fans of all ages can buy an array of noon merchandise including must-have tech buys such as battery packs, wireless headphones and more, tote bags, and exclusive and uniquely designed t-shirts featuring some of the most beloved superheroes of all time.
As well as delighting Comic Con fans with exclusive Batman, Spiderman and Darth Vadar-inspired designs, noon.com will host festival goers in its noon Festival Arena, gifting vouchers over the three-day period.
All attendees will also be invited to take part in creating a giant mural of the noon.com, the region’s local heroes, logo. Simply pop along to the noon store and have your image captured by a smart photobooth. Add your photo to the wall and watch as the image gradually appears thousands of photographs of Comic Con visitors. The finished mosaic will be displayed in noon’s Dubai office underlining that it is made in the region and for the people of the region.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Same-day service deliveries in GCC an untapped market: Wing CEO
- So cool it's hot: Saudi Arabia's $3.2B HVACR market driven by construction boom
- Oman sees steady upswing in fishing industry
- Breathe easier with LG Saudi Arabia’s new indoor ventilation system
- Careem offers discounts to riders headed to the gym!
- Nissan Tiida joins comic book superheroes at Comic Con 2014
- It's time to get your Middle East Film and Comic Con on!
- ME gets some comic relief - Superheroes invade Dubai Comic Con 2014
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is coming! Game of Thrones star to attend Comic Con Middle East
- Artists prep to go to battle, compete for best shield design at Comic Con's "Game of Arts"