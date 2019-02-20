Noon to Shine in Egypt, Beta Launch Goes Live Today

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of noon.

noon, the Middle East’s homegrown digital marketplace created in the region and powered by the region’s leading retailers, has announced its imminent expansion into Egypt.

The move will mark a significant step in noon’s growth journey since its successful launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates just over a year ago. As it prepares to enter its third regional market, noon promises to bring customers in Egypt more choice, affordability and convenience across a wide range of products including electronics, fashion, beauty, baby, home and kitchen, as well as free, fast delivery and free returns. Customers in Egypt are welcome to try noon’s offering via desktop or app, shopping across a wide range of products at incredible prices, during this initial test period.

noon Egypt is based in Smart Village, Cairo’s technology and innovation led business district, and the team on ground is currently in the testing phases prior to the official launch. The e-commerce platform also has a fully operational Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in Greater Cairo’s Abu Rawash area, with plans to include five additional CFCs to ensure service to all cities and governorates is quick and efficient.

“E-commerce is still relatively new in Egypt, and noon has the opportunity to help shape a digital marketplace perfect for the country with this beta launch. We’re so excited to start building strong relationships with the local retail community and customers, supporting Egypt’s growth and entry into e-commerce,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of noon.

A vast amount of Egypt’s retailers have zero or limited online presence. By using noon as their online platform, retailers large and small will enjoy more visibility, access to a wider customer base, an opportunity for increased sales and a larger share of the e-commerce market. They will also have access to noon’s logistics services to reach their customers across the country more effectively.

noon will also be looking to recruit Egyptian talent to join the local team. Supporting and empowering the community, hiring and nurturing local talent is noon’s way of actively encouraging youth entrepreneurship which will contribute to the nation’s growing digital economy. noon will use its local roots in Egypt to deliver a service that is friendly, reliable and personalised.

With a large percentage of the population below thirty, and the highest number of Internet users in the Arab world, Egypt’s youth has tremendous potential to build a vibrant tech-based economy.