Noon: Yellow Friday, the Biggest and Brightest Sale Festival to Hit the UAE

noon, the Middle East’s homegrown digital marketplace, unveils its first Yellow Friday.

noon’s Yellow Friday is now live with a selection of phenomenal deals across all categories from fashion and beauty to home, toys, electronics and more until 24 November.

noon, the Middle East’s homegrown digital marketplace, unveils its first Yellow Friday, kicking off the shopping season of big discounts, savings, and surprises. Here’s everything you need to know about noon.com’s Yellow Friday Sale…

Exclusive deals – The November sale brings exclusive discounts from brands such as L’Oréal, Fitbit, Aigner, and up to 70% off on fragrances, fashion and home items. If getting an incredible deal on the latest electronics is what you are after, noon’s jaw-dropping Yellow Friday deals on iPhones, AirPods, Samsung, MacBooks and TVs are not to be missed.

Daily Surprise Deals – In an extraordinary move noon will offer its customers the chance to own brand new buys worth up to 5,000 AED or experiences worth over 20K AED for just 100 AED. The first customer to grab the deal and pay just 100 AED when it goes live, wins. Simple.

Bank bonuses – All Visa cardholders can enjoy extra benefits when shopping on noon during Yellow Friday. Use your Visa card to pay and get up to 100 AED off! MASHREQ Bank cardholders also get extra discount in the UAE with 15%, up to 150 AED, off their purchases during Yellow Friday.

Gifts in Yellow Friday packages – noon will give free gifts worth over 1,000 AED with Yellow Friday packages including half price Kidzania tickets, half price Dubai Aquarium trips, as well as money off at Reel Cinemas, Guy Fieri’s eateries, money off noon buys and lots more.

Etisalat Smiles – As of 19 November noon is selling discounted vouchers on the Smiles Platform in an exclusive partnership with Etisalat during Yellow Friday – (subject to terms and conditions).

Now, yalla it’s time to shop. Pick it, click it, noon it.