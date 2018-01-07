Now Watch Burj Khalifa Light Show Until March 31

Established in 1997, Emaar Properties is rapidly evolving to become a global provider of premier lifestyles. A Dubai-based Public Joint Stock Company, Emaar is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is part of the Dow Jones Arabia Titans Index.

Established in 1997, Emaar Properties is rapidly evolving to become a global provider of premier lifestyles. A Dubai-based Public Joint Stock Company, Emaar is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is part of the Dow Jones Arabia Titans Index.

In tandem with Dubai's rapid growth, Emaar has been shaping landscapes and lives in the Emirate since the company's inception in 1997. Not just building homes, Emaar develops value-added, master-planned communities that meet the homebuyers' full spectrum of lifestyle needs. A pioneer of innovative community-living concepts, Emaar is the prime mover of the Emirate's real estate and construction sector.