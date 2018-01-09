NuPower Opens Headquarters in Bahrain

NuPower, one of the leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the renewable energy sector, has nearly 700 MW of renewable energy assets operating and in pipeline located across Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh. The company sells power to various state grids vide 13 to 20 year Power Purchase Agreements and also sells directly to corporate customers on long term power purchase agreements.
Amongst its operating wind power assets, NuPower has manufactured 2.05 MW wind turbines with German technology from Wind to Energy (W2E) GmbH and built these projects from end to end on a self development basis.
NuPower has an experienced project development & management team in the areas of wind resource assessment, procurement & development of land, erection & commissioning of wind turbines, operations & maintenance, project finance and liasoning with Utilities & Government authorities.Less...
