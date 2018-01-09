NuPower Opens Headquarters in Bahrain

Dr Mirza opens the office, watched by other officials. Image: courtesy BNA.

The headquarters of wireless power transmission company NuPower Middle East and North Africa was inaugurated in Bahrain today by Electricity and Water Affairs Minister Dr Abdulhussain Mirza.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister thanked the company's officials and employees for choosing Bahrain as their headquarters. He said the strategic project will contribute to enhancing Bahrain's competitive position as a market for attracting investments and technology in the field of energy production in addition to strengthening and supporting the national economy and trade relations with a group of top American companies providing additional value and support to clean and renewable energy, a Bahrain News Agency (BNA) report said.

Company chairman and chief executive officer Talal Mashleh said NuPower, through its Bahrain headquarters, will achieve major objectives in investing in clean energy while preserving the environment and will be an active partner in the community.

He said the company is working closely with one of the leading US companies in wireless transmission technology, Texzon, which has more than 500 international patents to convert clean and safe energy.

Source: Trade Arabia