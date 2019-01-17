Oasis Mall Invites You for a Meet and Greet With ‘Happy Pepper’ This January

shoppers can take a glimpse and interact with ‘Pepper’ at Oasis Mall on 25th- 26thJanuary 2019 and on 1st -2nd of February 2019.

Oasis Mall, the leading neighbourhood shopping destination in the region and part of the Landmark Group, is inviting all its shopping patrons to meet the world’s first social humanoid robot ‘Pepper’.

For the first time in Dubai being organised at Oasis Mall, ‘Pepper’ will interact with customers and kids and be able to recognise faces and basic human emotions. Invention of ‘Pepper’ was optimised for human interaction and the robot can engage with people through conversation and his touch screen.

Organised during the Dubai Shopping Festival, shoppers can take a glimpse and interact with ‘Pepper’ at Oasis Mall on 25th- 26thJanuary 2019 and on 1st -2nd of February 2019.

Customers can stroll through the entertainment attraction, take selfie sessions and feel the enthralling Dubai Shopping Festival vibes along with their favorite companion ‘Pepper’. Designed to interact with customers by using relevant messages & offers, ‘Pepper’ will treat them specially, personally and individually.

Supported by Landmark Group’s vast history of creating innovative businesses, and utilising its rich experience and expertise, Oasis Mall will provide its shoppers with an innovative, worth-to-repeat and worth-to-share experience.

Lastly, don’t forget to participate in the exciting Kids Robotic workshop scheduled from 11am onwards on 25th,26 of January and 1stand 2nd of February 2019.

Start the New Year with fun with ‘Happy Pepper’-

What: ‘Happy Pepper’ at Oasis Mall Dubai

Where: Oasis Mall, main atrium

Time: 25th, 26 of January 2019 and 1st, 2nd of February 2019 from 11 am onwards