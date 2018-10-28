Octal Empowers Omani Youth to Become Tomorrow’s Leaders

During the training

OCTAL, the world leader in clear rigid integrated packaging solutions, has partnered with the College of Applied Sciences (CAS) Salalah to conduct a youth empowerment leadership-training course. Commemorating the 2018 Omani Youth Day, 20 students from CAS participated in the 5-day Creative People Solutions Youth Leadership intensive course. It was designed to help students discover the 5 C’s of leadership development – Character, Competence, Choices, Connections and Commitment. Each day focused on one of these foundational qualities to empower the leaders of tomorrow and unlock their full potential with integrity and self-discipline at the core of their journey.

Amer Hubais, Government Affairs Manager at OCTAL, said, “The occasion of Omani Youth Day is a reminder to all of us that the next generation will carry the baton of leadership in social, environmental and economic development of Oman. We recognize the significance of empowering young people and guide them towards living up to their full potential. We would like to thank the College of Applied Sciences Salalah for this initiative, which is vital in providing Omani youth with the tools they need to embark on successful professional journeys and foster development in their communities.”

We would like to thank the College of Applied Sciences Salalah and Creative People Solutions for making this course a huge success. Such initiatives are vital in providing Omani youth with the tools they need to embark on successful professional journeys and foster development in their communities.” Hubais added, “Taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture, it’s our collective responsibility in society to mentor, inspire and empower youth today, to be ready for tomorrow.”

Dr. Zubeir Izaruku Dafalla, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs and Scientific at College of Applied Sciences Salalah said, “Our main objective of this course is to introduce students to key skillsets to guide them on to succeed professionally. We are nurturing their leadership traits and raising their awareness on the endless possibilities available for them as tomorrow’s leaders. I would like to thank all our partners including OCTAL and Creative People Solutions for their support in making this initiative a huge success.”

Commenting on her participation, one of the students said, “Thank you to the organizers for their efforts. This programme is enriching us with key traits and giving us confidence in ourselves, our goals and how to reach them.”

Representing the future of manufacturing in the Sultanate, OCTAL has earned a reputation as one of the largest direct employers in Salalah. The company has maintained a long-term commitment to providing Omani graduates with enriching opportunities to succeed and achieve their professional aspirations both in Oman as well as at OCTAL’s offshore facilities in KSA and the USA.