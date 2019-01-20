Octal Goes the Distance in the Almouj Muscat Marathon

Built at an initial cost of US$350 million, OCTAL’s state-of-the-art facility in Salalah Free Zone introduced pioneering new technology that combines the production of clear rigid polyethylene terephthalate sheet with the manufacture of PET resin in a single process, an industry first yielding dramatic improvements in product quality, cost efficiency and environmental performance.
OCTAL’s patented direct-to-sheet technology produces less than half the carbon dioxide of conventional PET sheet manufacturing, chiefly through significant energy savings, a feat independently verified by UK-based certification consultancy Ciba Expert Services.
OCTAL’s proprietary sheet production process achieves higher product output through more precise gauge control, reducing waste. The manufacturing complex in Salalah Free Zone is also equipped to handle recycled PET and only uses local wastewater, further enhancing environmental performance.Less...
Contact Information:
Ajit Khimji Building,
1st Floor
Street 2519
P.O. Box 3786
Muscat 112,
Oman