Octal Goes the Distance in the Almouj Muscat Marathon

During the event

In keeping with its commitment to support team-building and health awareness among employees, OCTAL, the world leader in clear rigid integrated packaging solutions, had two teams participate in the 2019 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon. A total of 12 employees, comprising of both men and women, participated in the Marathon Relay Race.

OCTAL’s CEO, Nicholas Barakat said, “We have always valued the strong relationship we have with both our community and our people, which is why we continue to partake in a number of initiatives such as the Al Mouj Muscat Marathon. It has not only allowed us to come together as an organization and strengthen our bond as a team, but our participation and support of the event goes to reinforce Oman as a sporting destination as well as promote sports and health amongst our employees and in the community in general.”

OCTAL’s teams participated in the marathon relay, with six individuals taking turns to run a total of 42.195 km in each team. A two-day sporting festival, this year’s event saw competitors from around the world including India, Britain, the Philippines, France, South Africa, and the US arriving to compete.

OCTAL participated at the event to support team-building and health awareness initiatives internally and across the Sultanate. OCTAL adopts an authentic approach to work/life balance and has a clear commitment to creating an environment that fosters employee well-being, respect, trust, appreciation while providing the resources and training to help its team advance professionally and personally.