Oman Post and Oman Airports Launch Two New Interactive Stamps Commemorating Muscat International Airport

During the event

Under the patronage of Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, Oman post together with Oman Airports have issued two new commemorative stamps offering individuals the opportunity to discover the Sultanate’s new gateway, Muscat International Airport. For the first time in Oman, the new stamps offer an augmented reality experience through the Oman Stamp App. By scanning the stamps, enthusiasts get to explore the new international airport and all its splendor. To commemorate the occasion, a launch ceremony was organized by Oman Airports with participation of Abdulmalik Al Balushi, CEO of Oman Post alongside representatives from organizations, official delegates and the airport stakeholders. The new interactive stamps can be reserved now by emailing Oman Post on: philatelic@omanpost.om.

“Following the successful commencement of the Muscat International Airport’s operations earlier this year, the new stamps highlight the airport’s status as a gateway to beauty and opportunity. As one of the Sultanate’s most iconic landmarks, it was recently named the World’s Best Leading New Airport in 2018 and ranked 20th Best Airport in the World in the 5-15 million passengers category,” said CEO of Oman Airports. Oman Airports was also winner of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Excellence in eGovernment 2018 in the Best Private Sector eService category for the Airport’s Data eServices.

“The integration of augmented reality in the two new stamps brings Muscat International Airport to life. For the first time in Oman, collectors will enjoy an entirely new dimension to stamps and be able to experience different aspects of the airport, including a video showcasing many of its features and facilities. This innovative approach is part of our transformation journey at Oman Post towards a new age of postal services,” said the CEO of Oman Post.

The two new stamps display photographs of the Muscat International Airport’s state-of-the-art facilities. The first stamp showcases an aerial view of the airport with the sun setting in the distance reflecting Oman’s tranquility and beauty. The second stamp features the airport’s passenger terminal, illustrating a space full of travelers, palm trees, and the airport’s exquisite architecture.