Oman Post Issues Two Stamps to Deliver Children’s ‘Call of Peace’ Message to the World

Oman Post - Call of Peace Stamps Launch

Under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Omar bin Said Al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, Oman Post, member of the Asyad Group, recently issued two stamps delivering a message of peace and love to the world. Building on the Sultanate’s known and rich history as a land of peace and tranquility, the company collaborated with the Values Centre, an Oman-based non-governmental organization in issuing the stamps.

The Values Centre organized a gathering attended by more than 150 children residing in Oman representing 65 countries, who shared their creations around the theme ‘Call of Peace’, and saying out loud: ‘We Want Peace’. The first stamp contains a collection of paintings by the future artists, while the second featured one of these paintings. The activity which was launched in 2016 is supported by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

“Oman’s message to the world has been one of love, compassion and appreciation of cultures for centuries. We are a land of peace and harmony, where tolerance is deeply rooted, celebrated and passed through generations,” said Sayyid Nasr Albusaidi, Director of Business Excellence at Oman Post. “These two new stamps deliver a powerful message from children of the world to the entire world! We are honoured to share their thoughts, aspirations and wishes for a better future for all.”

Oman Post’s strategy is built around delivering excellence to customers across the Sultanate. In addition to the company’s aspirations for global expansion of operations in postal and logistics’ services, as well as eCommerce, the company is committed to deliver memorable stamps that reflect on key domestic and international causes. The message of peace is immaculately delivered by the artists of tomorrow in the latest two stamps. They can now be reserved by emailing Oman Post on: philatelic@omanpost.om.