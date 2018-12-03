Oman Post Organizes Oman Post Forum 2018 to Highlight Growth Opportunities

Abdulmalik Al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post

Oman Post, a member of the ASYAD group, is organizing the first edition of the Oman Post Forum 2018. The event will see Oman Post’s management highlight their strategy ‘Driving Transformation through Business Excellence’; showcase key milestones and achievements, in addition to future plans and collaborations. It will also offer an opportunity for all stakeholders to collaborate and be part of the company’s strategy to transform postal services in the Sultanate. Open to the public, the event will feature an exhibition alongside speaker series and will be held at the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Cultural Center from December 9th – 12th 2018.

Abdulmalik Al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post said, “Postal services are at a crossroad. In order to embark on a successful journey and continue having a competitive edge, we must adopt lean practices and continuous improvement as part of our transformation journey. Whether it is digital transformation, or revamping business processes and models, we are integrating all aspects of the business into a powerful core, built around progressiveness. Our aim is to be able to optimise existing operations and adapt to changing trends and customer requirements.”

The Oman Post Forum 2018 will feature an exhibition from December 10th – 12th 2018 at SQU that will highlight Oman Post’s business functions, products and services and promises to offer a window into the future with Oman Post’s Future Branch Model on display. Other activities include industry-related public workshops led by a host of speakers including international motivational speaker, Dr. Pawan Agrawal, whose session on ‘Supply Chain Management of Mumbai Dabawala and Mumbai Paperwala’ delivers a great story of customer service excellence and the continuous improvement approach of lean six sigma. Omani speakers include Khalid Al Haribi, Founder & Managing Director of Impact Integrated, as well as Hashar Al Mandhari, CEO of Alalamah Marketing, who will touch base on several key themes in innovation, to leadership and customer service.

Al Balushi added, “The Oman Post Forum provides a platform for Oman Post to usher a new game plan in its day-to-day operations aimed at improving operational excellence, generating new revenue streams with innovative new service offerings, and providing best-in-class eCommerce and postal services experiences.”

On December 8th, Oman Post has dedicated a full day to employee training and engagement. The world-renowned Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center in Washington, DC will train 100 employees to maximise their potential and ensure Oman Post customers receive top-quality service. The exclusive training will be held at Al Bustan Palace, A Ritz-Carlton Hotel.