Oman Post Promotes Reading Culture as Logistics Partner of Muscat Book Fair 2019

Abdulmalik Al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post

Promoting the reading culture nationwide, Oman Post, an ASYAD Group member company has partnered with the Muscat Book Fair 2019 to deliver books to reading enthusiasts across the Sultanate. As the preferred logistics partner for the widely popular event, the company is demonstrating its commitment to reading, as well as to providing convenient delivery services of books to its 83-branch network around Oman. The service is available throughout the event’s period between 21st February to 2nd March 2019 with a special offer of delivering books weighing up to 3kgs for free.

Commenting on Oman Post’s commitment to help people enjoy reading by providing them with the convenience of delivery, CEO of Oman Post, Abdulmalek Albalushi, said, “Our collaboration with the Muscat Book Fair 2019 is two-fold, we are playing an active part in increasing people’s interest to read more, while offering them a convenient service of delivering books.”

Oman Post will have a dedicated booth in the exhibition area, where the public can ship their books of choice to Oman Post 83 branches around the Sultanate for delivery for themselves or their friends and loved ones. The company’s representatives will be on hand to receive books of up to 3kgs for free delivery inside Oman, wrapping books for gifts, and offering the public a very special experience through Oman Post’s philatelic section.

The CEO of Oman Post added, “We always need to remind ourselves that books are fundamental to our culture. Our message is simple, you buy, we deliver, and then you enjoy the pleasure of reading!”

As the logistics partner of choice for the Muscat Book Fair 2019, Oman Post will be delivering books all across the Sultanate. Oman Post operations take advantage of new technologies, while driving business excellence in the company’s operations across its supply chain, while ensuring customer-service centricity.