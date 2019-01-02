Oman Post Takes Over Mwasalat’s Cargo Operations Beginning 2019

Oman Post will be managing Mwasalat’s current cargo offices and implementing the same rules and regulations including pricing schemes.

In a positive start to the New Year, Oman Post has added a new mandate to its business operations and will be taking over cargo transport services previously managed by Mwasalat. The change in the business model is in line with ASYAD’s strategy to consolidate logistics services within companies under its umbrella. In addition, this will allow Oman Post to fulfil its promise of diversifying its portfolio and provide customers with a broader range of services.

In order to ensure a smooth transition, Oman Post will be managing Mwasalat’s current cargo offices and implementing the same rules and regulations including pricing schemes. The company will continue to streamline processes and enhance services to be fully assimilated into its extensive network across the Sultanate. In collaboration with government and private entities, the full integration is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2019.