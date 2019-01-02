Oman Post Takes Over Mwasalat’s Cargo Operations Beginning 2019

Oman Post endeavors to provide customers with reliable, high quality, and accessible postal services.
Oman Post now offers a wide range of services connecting people around the world through the latest digital and electronic technology.
Customers interested in opening a P.O. box, tracking packages and calculating shipping costs, tenders, locating post offices, and even stamp-collecting will find all they need on the website. Moreover, Oman Post now provides ePost and e-commerce services (Matjar) making it easier than ever to deliver domestically and internationally.
Contact Information:
Ruwi, Muscat
Oman