Oman Post Welcomes Customers to Renew Their Postal Box and Epost Subscriptions at City Centre Muscat

Making it easier than ever before, Oman Post customers can now renew their postal subscriptions whether physical or the ePost service by visiting https://poboxes.omanpost.om or their nearest post office, to avoid penalty fees or losing their boxes permanently. Representatives of the company will also be available from January 25th - January 27th at City Centre Muscat to assist customers with the renewal process and to answer questions and inquires on other products and services provided by Oman Post.

Individuals who renew their subscriptions before January 27th 2019 can take advantage of a 10% discount on their shipments from the United States through utilizing Oman Post’s Matjar service (Terms & Conditions Apply). The service is designed in accordance with the company’s goal of creating easy and innovative postal services. This e-commerce service allows customers to establish a virtual mail box free of cost in the United States and other countries and offers shipping services at competitive prices, ensuring the safety of packages and reducing the amount of time required to send and receive them.

“Post office boxes offer customers a permanent address where they can receive packages but more than that, they offer them security, privacy, and convenience. As we continue to revitalize our business portfolio with innovative products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers, we also offer our customers the ePost service, a dynamic hybrid post box that allows them to securely receive both physical and digital mail in the same address. Our message is simple, we promise to deliver value through world-class services.” said Majid Al Mamari, Supervisor of Post Boxes Unit at Oman Post.

With 83 branches and more than 70,000 post boxes across the Sultanate, Oman Post offers customers several traditional postal services, such as delivery and receipt of regular and urgent parcels within 24 hours in 15 major cities in the country. In addition, it provides business-to-business (door-to-door) services and a few government and commercial services to facilitate processes.