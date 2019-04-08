One Year on, W Hotel Has Much to Toast

First anniversary of W Amman

This month marks the first anniversary of W Amman, and the celebrations are anything but standard.

Ever since the vibrant hotel was inaugurated one year ago, its iconic status was unmistakable. W Amman effortlessly left its mark on the city’s modern skyline and popular culture by hosting events that sparked the interest of its guests and local visitors. Developed by Eagle Hills and part of Marriott International, W Amman is inspired by Jordan’s enigmatic mix of heritage and lust for all that is trendy.

The hotel gives hospitality a new definition while placing Jordan as a fab destination amongst unconventional, style-conscious travelers. A promotional experience aptly named ‘Dare to Discover’ took global and regional influencers on a supreme tour of the Kingdom and showcased its touristic prowess, naturally landing W Amman its rightful spot in Condé Nast’s 100 Hot List. The hotel was also featured in the world’s most coveted travel and lifestyle publications, namely, Harper’s Bazaar, Travel + Leisure, Hotelier Middle East and Caterer Middle East.

“Cheers to us and to Jordan! Exactly one year ago, W Amman opened its doors to modern jet setters and quickly positioned itself as a patron of art and design,” said Esra Parin, W Amman General Manager. “Jordan has always been popular for its hospitality and our social spaces give its youth the stage to strut their creative energy… the result is an electric mix you don’t find anywhere else.”

The first year of W Amman validates its ‘never stop’ attitude. The hotel hosted events that amplified every single one of W Hotels’ passion points; fashion, design, music and fuel. Hotel guests and prominent local figures were invited to revel in a W-worthy private dinner. Pioneering Jordanian women from various design disciplines took center stage as they shared their successful stories in the bold ‘What She Said’ event, a continuation of W Hotels’ global series of inspiring women speakers. Helipad Yoga literally lifted guests to a higher state and owned the moment on and off air.

Keeping up with what’s new in fashion, W Amman collaborated with talented local designers, paired with Fashion Trust Arabia, a non-profit helping Arab designers build their brand and gain international exposure, and sponsored the highly anticipated Jordan Fashion Week, which included commissioning XisFound to customize a piece inspired by W Amman’s bold look and attitude. The hotel also fashioned a new meaning for T-Time. No scones were served, but rather a dose of original style from rising designers.

W Amman stole the art scene with imaginative exhibitions by renowned artists as Her Royal Highness Princess Nissa Raad and Zaina El Said. Putting art for a good cause, the hotel teamed up with Wadi Finan Art Gallery to raise funds in support of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation. It also unveiled an exhibition entitled ‘Road to Awareness’ as part of Marriott International’s campaign to aid children across Africa and the Middle East.

“Looking back at our first year, all I can say is we are not holding back, and we will continue to push boundaries and deliver to our guests the extraordinary travel experience they seek,” Parin added.