Online Facility by Union Insurance Makes Motor Claims Processing a Smooth

Union Insurance is licensed by the UAE Insurance Authority and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and has its corporate office in Dubai. It was established in 1998 with paid-up capital of over AED 330 million. The company provides a comprehensive range of retail and commercial insurance products to clients in the UAE and the Middle East region. Led by some of the most experienced and respected professionals in the industry, Union Insurance offers innovative, superior-value insurance coverage.
This includes both standard and customized policies that help individuals, small, medium and large enterprises as well as government entities obtain reliable, cost-effective insurance cover. Additionally, the company offers insurance services such as risk assessment and gap analysis of insurance coverage conducted by professionals with decades of experience.Less...
Contact Information:
Single Business Tower,
Sheikh Zayed Road
P.O Box 119227
Dubai,
United Arab Emirates