Online Facility by Union Insurance Makes Motor Claims Processing a Smooth

Union Insurance Company, a leading provider of innovative customer-focused solutions for individuals and organisations in the region has introduced a simple, online facility for individuals to file and track their motor claims.

Now customers are no longer required to visit branch offices and can use the online claims submission service for smooth uploading and tracking for their motor insurance claims. It offers vehicle owners convenience and time saving while keeping them regularly updated on the status of their claims through emails and sms.

“Enhancing customer service through useful, technology-led applications is a continuous pursuit at Union Insurance.” says Abdul Muttaleb Al Jaedi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Union Insurance Company. “The new online facility is yet another step that demonstrates our customer-first rooted commitment.”

Ranging from the basic to a host of optional benefits, Union Insurance Company offers a wide range of comprehensive and affordable Motor Insurance packages that are customized to fit all existing and evolving needs, paired with unbeatable customer service.