Ooredoo’s New Shababiah Smart Sim Offers Even More Value

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

A perfect match for today’s digital adventurer, Ooredoo has launched the new Shababiah Smart SIM with a longer validity period. Customers can now enjoy the internet for even better value with the purchase of the new prepaid SIM for OMR 3, giving 1GB of data and 25 local minutes for up to 30 days. At the touch of a button, customers can choose their prepaid number using the Ooredoo App and get the SIM delivered directly to their homes, or by simply heading to their nearest store or dealer.

Feras bin Abdullah Al Shaikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “Our aim is to enrich the digital lives of our customers through innovative products and services. We have extended the New Shababiah SIM from a week to 30 days so that customers stay connected to their friends and family for longer. This new SIM offers great value, simplicity and most of all, convenience.”

Existing customers can also experience the benefits of this offer by subscribing to the new RO 3 Shababiah monthly plan through the Ooredoo Oman App. To find out more about Ooredoo’s new products and services, head to www.ooredoo.om, download the App from the Apple Store or Google Play, or visit any of Ooredoo’s 57 stores across Oman.