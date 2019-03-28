Ooredoo’s Office-In-A-Box Specially Catered to SMEs

The service is available for new and existing customers who sign up for a one-year contract or more.

As the Sultanate’s digital partner of choice, Ooredoo’s Maktabi, office-in-a-box service is designed to meet the growing needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Helping businesses stay connected for longer, companies can purchase a combination of mobile elements and fixed line essentials in one bundle for only OMR 29 a month. The product aims to be the choice for SMEs by enhancing their productivity opportunities to meet their evolving digital demands.

The Maktabi bundle’s mobile services includes two Shahry Business Smart SIM cards, with each SIM card loaded with 200 MB of data, 300 Business Group calling minutes, 60 AnyNet minutes, and 50 SMS per month. The fixed line services of the bundle includes an endless office internet connection at 5 Mbps and a land line with unlimited business group calling minutes and 400 national calling minutes to any network per month as well as a fax line. The bundle also ensures a guaranteed credit limit to avoid overspending addressing a key concern with SMEs using postpaid services.

The service is available for new and existing customers who sign up for a one-year contract or more. Companies wanting to register can contact their assigned Account Manager or visit any of Ooredoo’s 57 stores located across Oman. For more information, head to www.ooredoo.om/maktabi.