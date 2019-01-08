Ooredoo’s Supernet Network to Take Centre Stage at Muscat Festival

Visitors can share the festival fun with family and friends on social media with Ooredoo’s life-sized Supernet sign.

Continuing to offer customers a fast and reliable network experience, Ooredoo will be allowing customers to enjoy the internet with its state-of-the-art 4G Supernet at this year’s Muscat Festival. Running from 10 January until 9 February 2019, Ooredoo will again be Gold sponsor of the fun-packed event. The Company will be offering action-packed and fun family activities including competitions, musical and cultural performances and for the first time, a virtual reality booth with an action-packed and team-focused game where customers can truly step into the realm of cutting-edge technology.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo said, “We are inviting customers to come and enjoy unrivalled fun. Last year we had over 670,000, and this year we are expecting many more, which is why we are adding a new flavour to our entertainment. We have put together a special virtual reality experience where visitors can ‘step inside technology’ and see first hand how our reliable and speedy network brings the world of gaming to life”.

He added, “Today, Ooredoo’s 4G Supernet covers 95% of the population in the Sultanate. This has enhanced our network experience, reliability and capacity allowing more users to stay connected, and what better place to showcase our Supernet than at one of Oman’s biggest annual events.”

Visitors can also share the festival fun with family and friends on social media with Ooredoo’s life-sized Supernet sign. In additon, attractive products and promotions such as New Shababiah’s Deal of the Day and Super Data offers and the new Fast Home Internet plans will be available during the 30 day event.

Muscat Festival, organised by Muscat Muncipality, will be held at both Al Amerat and the Al Naseem Park in Barka. The annual cultural extravaganza promises to be a great experience for people of all ages and will conclude with the 3-day Tour of Oman cycling race.

For more information on Ooredoo’s 4G Supernet, visit www.ooredoo.om or download Ooredoo’s award-winning app to enjoy their range of inspiring products, services, offers, and more.