Ooredoo 4G Network Coverage Expanded by More Than 750 Locations

Ooredoo’s 4G upgrades in each of the Sultanate’s governorates has added a total over 750 new 4G locations to its network in 2017, allowing even more customers to enjoy the internet. Ooredoo is committed to becoming the Sultanate’s data experience leaders by providing a high-speed network engineered to deliver great connectivity to customers across the country. The company is set to transform digital experiences, with what they call the Supernet, adding new 4G locations to its network every day, resulting in 90% of Oman’s population being covered by the first quarter of 2018.

The network upgrades have included the addition of more than 70 sites in Al Batinah, 50 in Al Sharqiyah, and 30 in Muscat with the remainder extending to every governorate of the Sultanate. This will allow customers to stay connected on the go and enjoy a faster digital experience, whether sharing on social media, video streaming, listening, chatting, snapping or working.

Ooredoo’s unprecedented expansion plan is to transform the Sultanate’s digital landscape. The project is set to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 and will add a total of 1,000 locations to the company’s grid. The campaign promises to provide a number of incredible benefits to residents, tourists, and businesses in Oman by creating a platform for greater, faster, and more stable connectivity to boost socio-economic growth.