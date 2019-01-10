Ooredoo Announces Winning Projects of Its 8th Springboard Programme

During the event

Continuing to develop female talent across Oman, Ooredoo saw three teams from its 8th wave of Springboard programme graduates make their mark after being awarded best projects in 2018. In first place was team ‘Nqla’, with their innovative logistics app followed by team ‘With You’, who designed a specialmental wellbeing app to assist parents and social workers deal with children and youth. Third place winners were team ‘Khidma for their app-based platform that consolidates local home maintenance service providers.

Raed Mohammed Dawood, Director of Government Relations and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo, said, “Ooredoo has been able to play a key role in women’s empowerment through this programme over the years. Not only have these participating women built their confidence to reach their full potential, but have become a driving force in their households and communities thanks to the training and mentorship they received. Today, we are proud to see yet another wave of successful minds showcase their entrepreneurial skills and we look forward to seeing them excel in their personal and professional lives.”

First placed Nqla is a mobile app that provides multiple logistics services, starting with a comprehensive and consolidated list of logistics companies. Classified by land, sea, and air, the app allows users to identify companies and their services as well as those listed companies which offer customs clearances, including fees and requirements. The app also features tracking and live updates for any shipments sent through the companies listed on its platform.

‘With You’ is a mental wellbeing app which provides adult users with the tools they need to better support children and teens. A guide for parents and social workers alike, the app helps to safeguard the mental health of youth who struggle with a number of challenges. It also establishes a community of support, where users can connect and share their own personal journeys.

‘Khidma’, coming in third, is a home maintenance app that allows users to search for a number of home service providers to help with everyday tasks such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry, and home delivery. Serving as an all-encompassing app, the platform allows users to find a provider and book a date and time to get their odd-jobs or tasks done, easily and conveniently.

Developed in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Springboard is conducted in collaboration with the British Council. The three-month long program was designed for women by women and consists of a number of components including workshops that tackle subjects such as confidence building, goal setting, networking, work-life balance, and key business skills. To date, Springboard has been introduced to over 1,500 women in Oman, empowering them to harness their talents and live healthier, happier and more productive lives.