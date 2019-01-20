Ooredoo Customers Can Enjoy the Internet With Fantastic Device Instalment Plans

Feras Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Continuing to allow customers to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo’s Shahry device instalment plans allow customers to get their hands on the latest smartphones or devices with zero-down payment and affordable monthly instalments, when signing-up to a 12 or 24-month Shahry contract.

Mobile users can choose from a variety of plans for their new device and will also benefit from data rollover on any unused data at the end of the month.

“Shahry 10” offers 4GB of data, “Shahry 20” delivers 16GB, “Shahry 35” provides 40GB and “Shahry 60” offers a fantastic 80GB of data per month, on a two-year contract and half the data on one-year contracts with Ooredoo’s Shahry Weekend offer, at no additional cost. With the weekend offer customers can also enjoy 6,000 mins with “Shahry 60”, 3,000 minutes with “Shahry 35”, 1,200 minutes with “Shahry 20” and 400 minutes with “Shahry 10”.

Ooredoo are also offering some exciting devices available with their instalment plans. There’s the iPhoneXS, iPhoneXS Max, Huawei Mate20 and Huawei Mate20 Pro, to name but a few.

To find out more about Ooredoo’s value-packed products and services, please visit www.ooredoo.om, download the Ooredoo Oman app, or enquire at any of the 54 Ooredoo stores located across the Sultanate.