Ooredoo Extends Free Double Speed Offer for Super Fibre Customers

Allowing customers to enjoy the internet for longer, Ooredoo is extending its Super Fibre Home Broadband 20, 50 and 100 Mbps plans for another month due to popular demand. Customers signing up to the three-month plan will automatically get double the speed at no extra cost. With plans starting from just OMR 28, this fantastic offer allows users to take advantage of Ooredoo’s high-speed, reliable network to enjoy endless data allowance, up to 5,000 Ooredoo fixed minutes, 10 per cent discount on international calls and free installation.

Ooredoo is continuing to expand its Super Fibre network coverage. The company’s fibre services cover a wide range of areas in Muscat including Al Hail, Al Khoud, Al Mabelah, Al Manuma, Al Seeb Jadida, Hayy Al Saruj, Darsait, Hamriya, Wadi Kabir, Wadi Adai, Madinat Al-Ilam, Al Qurum, Ruwi and Al Wattaya. Going beyond Muscat, Ooredoo’s Super Fibre also covers Mussanah in South Al Batinah and Saa’dah in Salalah.

To sign up for any of Ooredoo’s Super Fibre plans, customers can either visit www.ooredoo.om/freeSF or send their Civil ID and house location via WhatsApp on 95103000, or call 1514. For more information on Ooredoo’s products and services, customers can download the Ooredoo Oman app or head into any one of the 55 Ooredoo stores across the Sultanate.