Ooredoo Graduates 180 Managers From Qadaa Leadership Development Program

Held at the Grand Millennium, the graduation ceremony saw 180 company managers recognised for completion of the comprehensive multi-module course.

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Follow >

Empowering employees as the next generation of leaders, Ooredoo graduated its first wave of managers as part of the company’s Qadaa Leadership Development Program. Held at the Grand Millennium, the graduation ceremony saw 180 company managers recognised for completion of the comprehensive multi-module course.

Ian Dench, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo, said, “We know that in order for us to deliver the very best service to our customers, we need all of our family members to be at their best. Programs such as Qadaa are instrumental in developing our leadership teams who in turn transfer their experience and knowledge to other employees in the company. Through this program we are not only supporting the growth of Ooredoo but are positioning the company as an employer of choice for budding local talent looking to establish successful careers and become future leaders.”

Highlighting the importance of the Qadaa leadership programme, Kumail Al Moosawi, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Ooredoo, said: “With an approach to talent management which is aligned with organisational and international best practice, this programme was a way to equip our managers with the skills and knowledge to support them in all aspects of their roles. Qadaa equips our executives with consistent and proven techniques to streamline processes, provide agility, direct decision-making, and facilitate administration. It will also align all of our management approaches and processes, to achieve consistency across the organisation. We look forward to the positive impact this first wave of graduates will have throughout Ooredoo on job performance, efficiency and employee engagement.”

The Qadaa leadership development programme is a four-module program consisting of seven sections including leadership development, goal setting & effective performance management, career & succession planning, coaching and mentoring, change management experience, and developing the right culture.

Launched in 2016 by Ooredoo’s Human Resources Department, it was implemented to support the company’s management teams across all departments and build the future of the Company.