Ooredoo Group to Showcase 5G Leadership and Innovations at Mobile World Congress 2019

Ooredoo, one of the world’s leading ICT providers, will showcase the transformative power of 5G at Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC19) in Barcelona on 25-28 February, with live demonstrations of how the technology can enable innovative services including child location monitoring and intelligent connected apps to assist visitors at mega events such as the upcoming football tournament in Qatar in 2022.

MWC19 is being held under the theme of “Intelligent Connectivity” and is expected to attract some 107,000 professionals from over 200 countries and territories.

Ooredoo will showcase its 5G technological prowess and an array of futuristic services and solutions that leverage the superior capacity and speeds of 5G. Over the past year, Ooredoo launched the world’s first commercial 5G network in Qatar, and trialled the first international 5G call in the Arab World. Now, Ooredoo has more than 100 live 5G sites in Qatar, has done 5G tests and trials in Indonesia and Kuwait, and has set up a 5G Technology Centre Myanmar.

Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al-Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo, said: “After launching our 5G network in Qatar in 2018 we’re thrilled to showcase some of the transformative services that will run on the network, making use of the transformative speeds and capacity that 5G provides. From transport to childcare and shopping, 5G will bring a world of benefits and convenience to our customers, all of which fits perfectly with Mobile World Congress 2019’s theme of ‘Intelligent Connectivity’”

Ooredoo will also demonstrate a range of end-to-end Smart Fan Experience services designed to give visitors to Qatar’s upcoming soccer tournament a seamless experience during their stay in the country, from the time they land to the time they leave. A dedicated Smart Fan Experience zone at Ooredoo’s pavilion will offer a preview of these services, which will help visitors navigate Qatar, make bookings and pay for goods and services with location-based, interactive and personalised apps on their smartphone.

Pioneering security technology will also be on show at the pavilion, including drone-based HD monitoring systems and Artificial Intelligence-based analytical tools, which will be used to deliver maximum safety and security for football fans in 2022.

Sheikh Saud added: “We look forward to meeting with customers, partners and end users to demonstrate our leadership in 5G and demonstrate the kind of services and solutions it will enable, which is especially at global sporting events.”

Ooredoo will use three interactive touch screens to provide visitors to its booth with fascinating insights into the pioneering work it has undertaken including building the world’s first 5G network. Visitors can experience innovative use cases demos including virtual reality football, connected yachts, child monitoring, and how Ooredoo’s understanding of the potential of 5G has grown after deploying and testing the network.

Visit the Ooredoo pavilion in Hall 2H60 at MWC19 at Fira Gran Via, Fira Montjuïc and La Farga L’Hospitalet, Barcelona.

