Ooredoo Helps to Enable Digitalisaion of Banking Industry

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Ooredoo Disable alert for Kempinski Hotel Follow >

Led by CEO Ian Dench, Ooredoo organised a workshop with senior banking officials including H.E. Tahir Bin Salim Al-Amri, Executive President of Central Bank of Oman, and industry executives, to discuss and evaluate the challenges and opportunities enabled by digitalisation today. Held at the Kempinski Hotel in Muscat, the session addressed the increasing demand for digital banking and how technological advancements play a key role in enriching customer experiences

Ian Dench, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo, said: “As technology evolves, we all have to keep up with latest digital trends to stay connected to our customers. Customers want the ease and convenience of having things at their fingertips and Ooredoo is on-hand to support businesses with their digital transition through a range of communications solutions. As the digital partner of choice, it is important that we meet industry leaders to understand where they are and where they want to go to ‘be digital’.”

Also speaking at the session, H.E. Tahir Bin Salim Al-Amri touched on the importance of the digital transformation of the banking sector. As an industry, banking has always played a significant role in the progress of society. From funding local businesses to investing in mega projects, banks are powering communities in terms of growth and development. Today, banking has gone beyond simple deposits and investments to encompass a complete digital transformation.

Partnerships play a key role in the progression of this transformation. As a result, Ooredoo has always been there to support banks as they make the shift towards digitalising their services. With increasing enhancements throughout the industry including automated tellers, sophisticated ATMs, and even automated branches, Ooredoo has added solutions such as cloud services, IoT, ICT and Security, and D2C to cater to evolving requirements.

Working to enrich customer experience through digitalisation, Ooredoo aims to help banks stay ahead of their game.