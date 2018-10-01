Ooredoo Internship Programme Prepares Over 100 College Students for the Workplace

In line with the Ministry of Manpower’s target to create more than 25,000 jobs by the end of 2018.

Empowering the workforce of tomorrow, Ooredoo concluded the latest session of their internship programme, equipping upcoming graduates with key skills and experience to boost their career prospects. In line with the Ministry of Manpower’s target to create more than 25,000 jobs by the end of 2018, the programme provided on-the-job training for talented local students from colleges and universities across the Sultanate including Sultan Qaboos University’s International Exchange Programme.

Kumail Al Moosawi, Chief People Officer at Ooredoo, said: “At Ooredoo we have a strong belief in nurturing talented young individuals. Our internship programme has proven its success in helping to better prepare graduates with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in an increasingly competitive job market. Passing on the experience of an elite team of trainers, directors, and employees, Ooredoo is proud to be making an impact on these interns’ future.”

Key in building experience, internships are the foundation of a new graduate’s career. Interns leave with invaluable real-world experience as well as job-specific skills. This year, Ooredoo provided interns with dedicated training in a variety of soft-skills, including networking and time management.

Since 2012 the programme has trained 670 students, providing them with opportunities to gain the necessary professional exposure to excel in the job market. Delivered by the company’s People Development Team, department directors and certified trainers, the programme includes house training as well as other knowledge-sharing sessions, which better prepare them for life beyond the classroom.

Ooredoo also assists both college and university students with their academic projects and assignments. Setting a standard of excellence, the company hosts these institutions and their students for industrial visits to Ooredoo’s campus and data centre.

For more information on Ooredoo’s internship programme, or to apply, visit www.ooredoo.om.