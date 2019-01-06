Ooredoo Kicks off the New Year With Super Data Offer

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo

Always giving customers more ways to enjoy the internet, Ooredoo is bringing back its Super Data offer for New Shababiah customers. Running from 1 January 2019 for 45 days, subscribers can enjoy 5 GB data for OMR 3, valid for seven days, with no restriction on the number of times they can activate the plan through Ooredoo Oman’s award-winning App.

Feras bin Abdallah Al Sheikh, Director of Consumer Sales at Ooredoo, said, “We are currently the only operator in the Sultanate to offer a completely digital service with New Shababiah and have tailored our Super Data offer to meet the needs our customers’ digital needs. Making it easy and fast to activate through our App, subscribers can immediately start sharing online and enjoy the world of opportunities the extra has to offer. Since introducing it, our Super Data Offer has become one of our most popular promotions, offering customers great value for money.”

In addition to New Shababiah customers, Existing Mousbak and Shababiah subscribers can also take advantage of this offer by upgrading their plans to New Shababiah through the app. Making sure that they do not lose any of their benefits, Ooredoo will transfer any unused and bonus data and credit for them to continue to enjoy.